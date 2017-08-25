Fleabag Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon, Won't Premiere Until 2019

Though she may now hang with the infamous Han Solo, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has more Fleabag tales to tell.

Nearly a year after the dark comedy’s premiere, Amazon has renewed Fleabag for a second season, to again be written by and star Waller-Bridge, on whose award-winning play the series is based.

Season 2 won’t arrive until 2019, however, as Waller-Bridge has been busy filming the Star Wars franchise’s untitled young Han Solo film and showrunning BBC America’s upcoming 2018 drama, Killing Eve.

Fleabag offers a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of its title character, a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman, as she hurls herself at modern living in London. “I asked myself if Fleabag has more to say and frankly she hasn’t shut up since,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement. “[Season 2] will be a whole new adventure and I’m beyond thrilled to be coming back.”