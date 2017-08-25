Big Brother Ratings Season 19
Courtesy of CBS

Ratings: Big Brother Slips, Weekend Update Finale Holds Steady in Second

By /

CBS’ Big Brother this Thursday drew 6.4 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, down 14 percent in the demo from its week-ago finals to equal its second-lowest Thursday rating for this cycle— and that is with NFL preemptions yet to be subtracted out. That said, it will as usual lead the night in the demo (while a Big Bang rerun delivered the largest audience).

Leading out of BB, Zoo (2.9 mil/0.6) is currently matching last week’s prelim numbers.

RELATEDFall TV: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Premiere Dates

Elsewhere:

ABC | Pending NFL adjustments, Boy Band (2.7 mil/0.7) is looking at a demo high for its finale, while Battle of the Network Stars (2.3 mil/0.5) is currently down a tenth.

NBC | Pending NFL adjustments, The Wall did 5.4 mil/1.0, SNL Weekend Update (5.8 mil/1.5) against placed second for the night in the demo and The Night Shift (4.1 mil/0.8) is looking steady.

RELATEDAlec Baldwin’s Trump Makes Surprise Weekend Update Appearance

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.6 mil/0.8) ticked up, Love Connection (2.4 mil/0.6) was flat.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.7 mil/0.4) was flat while Whose Line (1.4 mil/0.4) ticked up with Charles Etsen’s return.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 