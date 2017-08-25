Ratings: Big Brother Slips, Weekend Update Finale Holds Steady in Second

CBS’ Big Brother this Thursday drew 6.4 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, down 14 percent in the demo from its week-ago finals to equal its second-lowest Thursday rating for this cycle— and that is with NFL preemptions yet to be subtracted out. That said, it will as usual lead the night in the demo (while a Big Bang rerun delivered the largest audience).

Leading out of BB, Zoo (2.9 mil/0.6) is currently matching last week’s prelim numbers.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Pending NFL adjustments, Boy Band (2.7 mil/0.7) is looking at a demo high for its finale, while Battle of the Network Stars (2.3 mil/0.5) is currently down a tenth.

NBC | Pending NFL adjustments, The Wall did 5.4 mil/1.0, SNL Weekend Update (5.8 mil/1.5) against placed second for the night in the demo and The Night Shift (4.1 mil/0.8) is looking steady.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.6 mil/0.8) ticked up, Love Connection (2.4 mil/0.6) was flat.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.7 mil/0.4) was flat while Whose Line (1.4 mil/0.4) ticked up with Charles Etsen’s return.

