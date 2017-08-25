Ninja Warrior Video: Meagan Martin's Finals Run May Give You Palpitations

Warning: The following video may cause your heart rate to quicken.

Another American Ninja Warrior female superstar tackles the grueling obstacle course during Monday’s Denver finals — but will Meagan Martin miss the landing before she even gets a chance to hit the buzzer?

In this exclusive sneak peek, Martin impressively launches through the Floating Steps before taking on the Ring Swing, where her dismount to the landing pad is so risky, you may find yourself holding your breath.

No matter what happens, Martin has plenty of support on the sidelines from her “Wolf Pack” training partners, her fellow female competitors and an always cheerful Grant McCartney in a special tank top.

Press PLAY below to watch the preview, then tune in Monday at 8/7c on NBC to see if Martin makes it to Vegas for the last leg of the competition. (We’re certainly rooting for her!)