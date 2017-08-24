Shannara Chronicles Season 2 Trailer: New Enemies, New Allies, New Hair

“I’m not interested in saving the world anymore,” Austin Butler’s character says atop the first trailer for The Shannara Chronicles‘ second season — you know, as if he has a choice.
Released on Thursday, the trailer for Season 2 — which picks up one year after the events of Season 1 — introduces a new force of darkness threatening the Four Lands, one that can only be stopped by the Sword of Shannara. And, naturally, it appears that Wil Ohmsford is the one destined to wield it.
In addition to his new haircut — oh, you didn’t think we’d comment on that? — Wil is joined by several new allies, including a sword-swinging lady named Lyria (Finding Carter‘s Vanessa Morgan) and another newcomer named Mareth (The Vampire Diaries‘ Malese Jow), who comes equipped with a spear. Or a javelin. Or a… scepter? (Honestly, this is Shannara. It could be anything.)
The second season of The Shannara Chronicles arrives Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10/9c on Spike TV. Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
This series has been a major disappointment. I’m a Shannara fan dating back to…well…a long time ago and this adaptation is horrendously terrible. A shame considering the source material is really good. Personally, I think the second book series, Scions of Shannara, would have made a great series if they actually followed the story in the books. Dark without being too Game of Thrones and a great cast of characters.
Look’s great. Love the first season. Can’t wait for this one.