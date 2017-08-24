Teen Wolf Video: Jackson and Ethan Pucker Up, Throw Down in London

By /

Teen Wolf is finally giving fans the same-sex relationship they’ve always ‘shipped.

Teen Wolf Comings and Goings
Teen Wolf Trailer Launch Gallery

Just kidding! (Sorry, “Sterek” Nation.) But a new clip from an upcoming episode of Season 6B does reveal that Jackson Whitmore — last seen wolfing out in the Season 2 finale before relocating to London — is now dating Ethan Steiner, which is… also kind of exciting?

The former Beacon Hills residents are now shacking up in Jolly ol’ England, where a furious Ethan (Charlie Carver) is seen leaving a series of voicemails for Jackson (Colton Haynes), whom he believes forgot their anniversary. As it turns out, he was merely distracted by a pair of no-good hunters. But don’t worry, they get what’s coming to ’em.

New episodes of Teen Wolf air Sundays at 8/7c on MTV, leading up to the series finale on Sept. 24. (Note: Because of the MTV Video Music Awards, Teen Wolf is taking this weekend off.)

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on this new pairing below.

3 Comments
  1. jrex says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:40 PM

    Awesome.

    Reply
  2. Blake says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:43 PM

    That was very entertaining!!!

    Reply
  3. Nathan says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:53 PM

    Wonder how they met and what Lydia is gonna say

    Reply
