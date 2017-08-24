A Supergirl/Riverdale Crossover? Melissa Benoist Grabs a Booth at Pop's

Forget Sabrina the Teenage Witch… is Supergirl flying into Riverdale in Season 2?

The CW dramas crossed paths on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The attached photo shows Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist (in full Supergirl costume!) on the Riverdale set, sharing a booth at Pop’s with stars Lili Reinhart (Betty) and Camila Mendes (Veronica):

Look who dropped in to #Riverdale for a visit! Worlds colliding!! Can a crossover be far behind?? pic.twitter.com/E8Jf7UW3L2 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 24, 2017

Aguirre-Sacasa teases, “Can a crossover be far behind??” and we did see Kara Danvers fly into The CW’s other superhero shows The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow in last season’s crossover event. Plus, there have been hints that Riverdale may go the supernatural route in Season 2… which could include a certain superpowered alien from the planet Krypton.

There’s a more likely explanation, though: Supergirl and Riverdale both film in Vancouver, and Benoist has been a vocal Riverdale fan, posing for photos with cast members K.J. Apa (Archie) and Cole Sprouse (Jughead) last year. So we’re guessing this is more of a friendly drop-by than an official crossover announcement.

We’ll find out for sure when Supergirl returns for Season 3 on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c, and Riverdale kicks off Season 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c.