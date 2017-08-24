A Supergirl/Riverdale Crossover? Melissa Benoist Grabs a Booth at Pop's

Forget Sabrina the Teenage Witch… is Supergirl flying into Riverdale in Season 2?
The CW dramas crossed paths on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The attached photo shows Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist (in full Supergirl costume!) on the Riverdale set, sharing a booth at Pop’s with stars Lili Reinhart (Betty) and Camila Mendes (Veronica):
Aguirre-Sacasa teases, “Can a crossover be far behind??” and we did see Kara Danvers fly into The CW’s other superhero shows The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow in last season’s crossover event. Plus, there have been hints that Riverdale may go the supernatural route in Season 2… which could include a certain superpowered alien from the planet Krypton.
There’s a more likely explanation, though: Supergirl and Riverdale both film in Vancouver, and Benoist has been a vocal Riverdale fan, posing for photos with cast members K.J. Apa (Archie) and Cole Sprouse (Jughead) last year. So we’re guessing this is more of a friendly drop-by than an official crossover announcement.
We’ll find out for sure when Supergirl returns for Season 3 on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c, and Riverdale kicks off Season 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c.
My money’s on it being for a CW promo.
Seconded. This screams “Fall TV Promo.”
That’s what I’ve been thinking. That it’s a promo or possibly a PSA.
I don’t see a crossover with both shows. Melissa was probably there visiting Lili and Camila just like when she and Jenna visited the Grease soundstage, both in costume, during Season 1.
“We’re guessing this is more of a friendly drop-by than an official crossover announcement.” If it gets enough buzz, I’m sure CW would consider it (doesn’t Berlanti produce this as well?), wasn’t the musical episode fan generated?
That being said, I am not asking for this.
I know it isn’t a DC property, but it would be amusing if Riverdale turned out to be a remote part of the multiverse shared by the other shows. Ditto for iZombie.