Starsky & Hutch Reboot in the Works From Guardians of the Galaxy Director

Time to drag that old Ford Gran Torino out of the garage: A reboot of the ’70s cop show Starsky & Hutch is in development.
The reboot comes from Sony Pictures TV Studios, according to our sister site Deadline, with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn attached to co-write the pilot and serve as executive producer. (Gunn might direct the pilot as well, depending on his availability.)
The new take on Starsky & Hutch is described as a “character-driven, one-hour procedural,” and is currently looking for a home on both broadcast and streaming outlets. Sony TV recently sold a similar reboot to CBS in S.W.A.T., the Shemar Moore-led cop drama debuting this fall.
The original Starsky & Hutch aired on ABC from 1975 to 1979, and starred Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul as the titular California detectives. This isn’t the first time it’s been revived, either: Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson teamed up for a big-screen remake in 2004.
Enough with the reboots!!!
I second that remark.. The show wasn’t any good the first time.
I was going to say that’s not going to work but I was surprisingly entertained by the few episodes of Lethal Weapon that I watched. So let see.
Please let this go to streaming or cable, but not to a network.
STAHP!!!
Stop the madness! When can we expect new versions of Hart to Hart, Magnum etc.? We’ve already had reboots enough. Although the revised It Takes a Thief into White Collar was good, that’s one out of how many?
Wasn’t there talk about a new version of Hart to Hart with a gay couple as the lead?
One word……WHY?
Ugh, I love the original series. Not looking forward to this.