Starsky and Hutch Reboot
Starsky & Hutch Reboot in the Works From Guardians of the Galaxy Director

Time to drag that old Ford Gran Torino out of the garage: A reboot of the ’70s cop show Starsky & Hutch is in development.

The reboot comes from Sony Pictures TV Studios, according to our sister site Deadline, with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn attached to co-write the pilot and serve as executive producer. (Gunn might direct the pilot as well, depending on his availability.)

The new take on Starsky & Hutch is described as a “character-driven, one-hour procedural,” and is currently looking for a home on both broadcast and streaming outlets. Sony TV recently sold a similar reboot to CBS in S.W.A.T., the Shemar Moore-led cop drama debuting this fall.

The original Starsky & Hutch aired on ABC from 1975 to 1979, and starred Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul as the titular California detectives. This isn’t the first time it’s been revived, either: Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson teamed up for a big-screen remake in 2004.

9 Comments
  1. Oran says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:32 AM

    Enough with the reboots!!!

    Reply
  2. Azerty says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:35 AM

    I was going to say that’s not going to work but I was surprisingly entertained by the few episodes of Lethal Weapon that I watched. So let see.

    Reply
  3. Brian says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:45 AM

    Please let this go to streaming or cable, but not to a network.

    Reply
  4. Wrstlgirl says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:57 AM

    STAHP!!!

    Reply
  5. Syl says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:58 AM

    Stop the madness! When can we expect new versions of Hart to Hart, Magnum etc.? We’ve already had reboots enough. Although the revised It Takes a Thief into White Collar was good, that’s one out of how many?

    Reply
  6. Jake says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:59 AM

    One word……WHY?

    Reply
  7. B says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:07 PM

    Ugh, I love the original series. Not looking forward to this.

    Reply
