Starsky & Hutch Reboot in the Works From Guardians of the Galaxy Director

Time to drag that old Ford Gran Torino out of the garage: A reboot of the ’70s cop show Starsky & Hutch is in development.

The reboot comes from Sony Pictures TV Studios, according to our sister site Deadline, with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn attached to co-write the pilot and serve as executive producer. (Gunn might direct the pilot as well, depending on his availability.)

The new take on Starsky & Hutch is described as a “character-driven, one-hour procedural,” and is currently looking for a home on both broadcast and streaming outlets. Sony TV recently sold a similar reboot to CBS in S.W.A.T., the Shemar Moore-led cop drama debuting this fall.

The original Starsky & Hutch aired on ABC from 1975 to 1979, and starred Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul as the titular California detectives. This isn’t the first time it’s been revived, either: Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson teamed up for a big-screen remake in 2004.