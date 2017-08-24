SNL: Ryan Gosling to Host Season 43 Premiere, With Musical Guest Jay-Z

Ryan Gosling is ready for another close encounter with Kate McKinnon.
As we suspected, the La La Land actor is set to host Saturday Night Live‘s Season 43 premiere on Sept. 30. The announcement was made by Colin Jost and Michael Che at the close of the third and final Weekend Update Summer Edition.
What’s more, Jay-Z is set as the musical guest, hot off his new album 4:44.
Gosling first hosted Saturday Night Live back in December 2015, during which he infamously broke character midway through a UFO abduction-themed sketch alongside McKinnon and Cecily Strong. Watch it again below:
Are you excited for Gosling’s second SNL hosting stint? Even more psyched for Jay-Z as the musical guest? Sound off in the comments.
no i was hoping for some one from the summer movie season like gal gadot,tom holland,Michael Rooker, bradley cooper , chris pratt,vin diesel or even hugh jackman
Summer is behind us by Sept 30…he’s hosting to pimp Blade Runner 2049, which opens in Oct. ;-)
See: Robbie, Margot (2016 premiere host)… Pratt, Chris (2014)… MacFarlane, Seth (2012)…. Fox, Megan (2009)….
then he should be host the saturday after it comes out. the past 2 years has been people who had big movies host it. and one of the people who had a big movie this summer is gal gadot and i also think michael rooker would be a fantastic host too for the premiere if you dont know who he is he played yondu in guardians . and the skit he should do is a mary poppins skit where he dresses up as her.
Jay-z has to perform moonlight then.
Thanks to McKinnon that was the funniest skit of the year.
Can’t wait when the new season of SNL begins September 30th as Ryan Gosling returns for a second time hosting. Hope they should booked Chris Evans at some point in time.