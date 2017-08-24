SNL: Ryan Gosling to Host Season 43 Premiere, With Musical Guest Jay-Z

Ryan Gosling is ready for another close encounter with Kate McKinnon.

As we suspected, the La La Land actor is set to host Saturday Night Live‘s Season 43 premiere on Sept. 30. The announcement was made by Colin Jost and Michael Che at the close of the third and final Weekend Update Summer Edition.

What’s more, Jay-Z is set as the musical guest, hot off his new album 4:44.

Gosling first hosted Saturday Night Live back in December 2015, during which he infamously broke character midway through a UFO abduction-themed sketch alongside McKinnon and Cecily Strong. Watch it again below:

Are you excited for Gosling’s second SNL hosting stint? Even more psyched for Jay-Z as the musical guest? Sound off in the comments.