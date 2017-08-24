Ratings: NBC's Marlon Stays Strong

NBC’s Marlon this Wednesday drew 5 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, dropping just a handful of eyeballs versus its premiere episode while holding steady in the demo.

Those numbers mark the most-watched Week 2 of a new summer comedy in 13 years (since Fox’s Method and Red) and equal the highest rating in 10 years (since CBS’ Creature Comforts).

Opening the Peacock’s lineup, America’s Got Talent (10.5 mil/2.0) ticked down just a bit week-to-week, dominating the night as usual.

Over on CBS, Big Brother (6.1 mil/1.7) ticked down to tie Wednesday lows for this season, while Salvation (3.1 mil/0.5) hit a three-week high in audience while inching up in the demo.

Fox’s double helping of MasterChef did 3.2 mil/1.0 and then 3.6 mil/1.1.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.