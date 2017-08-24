Jumper TV Series Reboot
Jumper TV Series In the Works

Jamie Bell is not stepping back from that ledge, my friend.

A small-screen version of the 2008 film Jumper — which starred Bell, among others, as a man with the ability to “jump” from one place to another in an instant — is being developed for Studio Canal, New Regency and Lionsgate, our sister site Deadline reports. Bell, who may reprise his role from the movie, is developing the project with writer/director Julian Simpson.

The original film, which grossed more than $220 million worldwide, also starred the likes of Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson and Kristen Stewart.

This news comes nearly one year after YouTube Red ordered a pilot based on Impulse, the third book in Steven Gould’s Jumper series.

If Jumper does evolve into a full-fledged series, will you take the leap? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

  1. Matt C. says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:47 PM

    I honestly forgot this movie existed, so I can’t really say I’m excited for a TV version. But if Rachel Bilson returns, I’m there! I also think Hayden Christensen has lots of free time on his hands…

  2. Kyle says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:49 PM

    Why is this in development when YouTube Red has the show Impulse based in the same universe except with a female protagonist. That show stars Twisted’s Maddie Hasson, Missi Lyle and David James Elliott

  3. Kyle says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:55 PM

    YouTube Red also has the upcoming sci-fi action series ‘Lifeline’ starring ‘Friday Night Lights’ Zach Gilford and is produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!

  4. kitsunesaru says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:08 PM

    I know I watched this movie, but the only thing I remember from it is Anakin, teleporting, and that it was filmed near were I live.

  5. Marie Lovrien says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:32 PM

    Jamie’s character was the best thing about the movie so I’ll check it out.

  6. Charissa29 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:44 PM

    I loved the premise of the movie, so I will give the series a shot.

  7. Michael says:
    August 24, 2017 at 4:13 PM

    This is great news. Jamie Bell was outstanding in Turn. He was the best character in the Jumper movie. The series should revolve around his character.

  8. zzz says:
    August 24, 2017 at 4:16 PM

    Rule of Thumb: If your mediocre movie couldn’t pull of having a sequel, you should forget a tv series.

