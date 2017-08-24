Jumper TV Series In the Works

Jamie Bell is not stepping back from that ledge, my friend.

A small-screen version of the 2008 film Jumper — which starred Bell, among others, as a man with the ability to “jump” from one place to another in an instant — is being developed for Studio Canal, New Regency and Lionsgate, our sister site Deadline reports. Bell, who may reprise his role from the movie, is developing the project with writer/director Julian Simpson.

The original film, which grossed more than $220 million worldwide, also starred the likes of Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson and Kristen Stewart.

This news comes nearly one year after YouTube Red ordered a pilot based on Impulse, the third book in Steven Gould’s Jumper series.

If Jumper does evolve into a full-fledged series, will you take the leap? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.