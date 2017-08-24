Jumper TV Series In the Works

Jamie Bell is not stepping back from that ledge, my friend.
A small-screen version of the 2008 film Jumper — which starred Bell, among others, as a man with the ability to “jump” from one place to another in an instant — is being developed for Studio Canal, New Regency and Lionsgate, our sister site Deadline reports. Bell, who may reprise his role from the movie, is developing the project with writer/director Julian Simpson.
The original film, which grossed more than $220 million worldwide, also starred the likes of Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson and Kristen Stewart.
This news comes nearly one year after YouTube Red ordered a pilot based on Impulse, the third book in Steven Gould’s Jumper series.
If Jumper does evolve into a full-fledged series, will you take the leap? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
I honestly forgot this movie existed, so I can’t really say I’m excited for a TV version. But if Rachel Bilson returns, I’m there! I also think Hayden Christensen has lots of free time on his hands…
Christensen has stepped back from acting a bit. It’s not that he can’t get work, it’s that he has a life outside of Hollywood.
Why is this in development when YouTube Red has the show Impulse based in the same universe except with a female protagonist. That show stars Twisted’s Maddie Hasson, Missi Lyle and David James Elliott
Why does ABC have Agents of SHIELD and Inhumans while Netflix has The Defenders and Punisher? It’s a franchise.
I hope we get a crossover between ‘Impulse’ and ‘Jumper’ down the line.
I imagine it depends on which production companies are involved, the status of the rights, etc. They could co-exist, like Supergirl and Flash, or be separate, like Hannibal and Silence of The Lambs.
Because Bell’s character was much better and he’s an amazing actor.
YouTube Red also has the upcoming sci-fi action series ‘Lifeline’ starring ‘Friday Night Lights’ Zach Gilford and is produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!
I know I watched this movie, but the only thing I remember from it is Anakin, teleporting, and that it was filmed near were I live.
Jamie’s character was the best thing about the movie so I’ll check it out.
I loved the premise of the movie, so I will give the series a shot.
This is great news. Jamie Bell was outstanding in Turn. He was the best character in the Jumper movie. The series should revolve around his character.
Rule of Thumb: If your mediocre movie couldn’t pull of having a sequel, you should forget a tv series.