Flash Reunion (?), Legends Crossover and More Teased in New DCTV Promo

Has The Flash‘s Iris tracked down Barry, or is it all but a dream?

A reunion between fiancee and fiance is among the moments teased in a new “Save the Day” promo for The CW’s DC TV line-up, which this fall features Supergirl on Monday, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, and Arrow relocated to Thursdays (at 9/8c, leading out of Supernatural).

The fun promo — courtesy of the industrious folks at YouTube.com/tvpromosdb and spotted by DCTVPodcasts — also glimpses a mini crossover between one of the Legends and a hero from another show, date night drama for Supergirl‘s Alex and Maggie (in what I think is a new scene? It’s quite late here, folks) and… well, not much at all from Arrow (which is understandable given that pretty much everyone done got blown up in the finale! #Suspense).

Press play above and name the moments that got you extra-excited for the superhero slate’s return starting Monday, Oct. 9.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

4 Comments
  1. Rere says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:39 PM

    Yes, Matt, the Sanvers clip is new :-)

    Reply
  2. JC1 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:47 PM

    A couple of new Sara clips (I particularly liked the one on the beach) and apparently a Legends/Flash crossover from that Wally/Nate scene ?

    Reply
