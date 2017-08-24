TVLine Items: 90210 Vet Gets Physical, Gordon Ramsay's Drug Doc and More

AnnaLynne McCord wants to “hear your body talk, body talk.”

The former 90210 resident has been tapped to star in the half-hour comedy Let’s Get Physical opposite Mom‘s Matt Jones and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), THR.com reports.

Set in the world of competitive aerobics, the modern-day fitness series follows lazy cover-band singer Joe (Jones), who inherits his family’s broken-down gym after his father (aka “The Godfather of Aerobics”) passes away. Diamantopoulos will play Joe’s aerobics and business rival Barry Cross, while McCord will play Claudia, Joe’s ex-girlfriend and Barry’s wife.

Let’s Get Physical is slated to premiere in 2018 on Pop.

* Gordon Ramsay (Hell’s Kitchen) has teamed up with ITV to produce the two-part documentary series Gordon on Cocaine, following Ramsay as he sets out to expose the dark and deadly side of the drug, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Timothy Hutton (American Crime) has been cast in a lead role in the Netflix adaptation of The Haunting of Hill House opposite Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Reaser and Michiel Huisman, Deadline reports.

* Turner Classic Movies will air a five-film tribute to Jerry Lewis on Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 4, beginning at 8/7c.

* The Lady Gaga year-in-the-life documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two will premiere on Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix.

* Netflix will mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic Def Comedy Jam series with a tribute special airing this fall. The list of comedians performing includes Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey.