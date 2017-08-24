Alec Baldwin's Trump Makes Surprise Weekend Update Appearance

Alec Baldwin just couldn’t stay away all summer. Saturday Night Live‘s resident Donald Trump impersonator opened Thursday’s Weekend Update Summer Edition by lampooning POTUS’ recent rally in Phoenix, Ariz.
“Wow, how about that eclipse, folks?” Trump asked the audience. “Now, a lot of people don’t know this, but you can damage your eyes while looking at an eclipse. No one could have predicted this. They couldn’t have. I figured it out all by myself.”
Afterwards, Trump confronted the the rally’s one black attendee (played by Kenan Thompson), asking, “Because of the eclipse, I can’t tell: Are you really black?” The rally-goer responded, “Well, that’s what the ad said you was looking for!”
Trump then promised to perform all of his greatest hits, including “drain the swamp” and “lock her up.” He also defended his decision to hold a rally just eight months into his first term, alleging that VP Mike Pence was already campaigning to succeed him in 2020. He then attempted to paint himself the victim of the recent tragedy in Charlottesville, before accidentally reading quotes from the infamous Access Hollywood bus tape instead of his initial “on many sides” remarks.
Trump wrapped things up by bringing out Steve “Grim Reaper” Bannon for a “proper goodbye.”
“Steve Bannon, everybody, Steve Bannon.” #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/SMSYIagHm0
— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 25, 2017
What did you think of Baldwin’s latest turn as Trump?
Idiot…
Trump’s rally was wonderful & positive.
Baldwin….not so much.
Literally nothing about Trump is wonderful or positive. The best you can say about him is ‘he doesn’t know any better’.
I think that he makes Trump look like an idiot.
Trump does that just fine on his own!
Trump is an idiot. No one has to make him look like one. He does that all by himself.
You liberals view anyone who does not agree with you as an idiot, but that does not make it so.
You really have to wonder about the integrity of people who find a women beater funny. What he did to his ex wife and his daughter should have had him shunned by everyone. I was raised by good parents who taught me you never put your hands on a female in anger. It’s a shame so many clowns were never taught that…………