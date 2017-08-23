Titans Casts 24's Anna Diop as Starfire

Titans‘ latest casting is (Star)fire.
24: Legacy‘s Anna Diop will play alien princess Starfire in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation, TVLine has learned.
The character, also known as Koriand’r (photo at right), hails from a warrior planet and seeks asylum on earth. That’s how she’ll come into contact with the Titans. Per the official character description, Starfire is “no-nonsense” and “take-no-prisoners.” She also can fly and shoot energy bolts.
Executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will bring the up-and-coming superheroes to life in 2018, in a series that will stream exclusively on a DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service. Written by Goldsman, Berlanti and DC Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Johns, Titans will follow Dick Grayson as he emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of young, soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe.
The live-action series was in development at TNT until January 2016; the move to DC’s digital service took place this past April. In August, Australian actress Tegan Croft was cast as Raven, a powerful empath and daughter of a demon.
Diop’s TV work also includes Quantico, Greenleaf, The Messengers and Everybody Hates Chris.
I did not know I wanted this, but I do. I hope they have the budget for that hair.
I hope they paint her orange.
I hope so too. Paint her orange and dye her hair and she will look great.
She’s very beautiful and should do the role justice, I’ve only seen her in an episode of 24 but she was good.
I don’t know if they’ll commit to painting her skin orange (they should). But she’d better have red hair.
(Crosses fingers)
(Waits)
(Prays internet doesn’t do that thing the internet so deeply loves to do)
(Applauds decision regardless)
She seems to be too old to play the part, considering they went fairly young with Raven.
Is this a D.C. Cartoon?
I really wanted a CWverse Titans show led by Roy and Wally, with Deathstroke appearing.
Didn’t really like her in Messengers, or Quantico, so I’m very skeptical..
Never knew I wanted this!!
But…why? She doesn’t look even remotely similar to the character.
The character looks like an orange alien with weird hair! Nobody looks like her!
+150 TVLine Power User points (no cash value)
Well, done, TVline. I went … she doesn’t look like the character! And then looked at the attached picture from the comic and went … she looks exactly like the character.
I’m excited for this one.
What I’m concerned about is how they list Starfire as “no-nonsense”. She IS nonsense! Raven is the no-nonsense one. Starfire has the over-cheery mood , but, remains the optimistic heart of Teen titans.
Still disappointed in the casting of Raven being so young, but this one is likely to alienate most of the white fanboys out there that want to sexualize Starfire. I’m left confused about what this show is going to be.