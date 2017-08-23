Titans Casts 24's Anna Diop as Starfire

Titans‘ latest casting is (Star)fire.

24: Legacy‘s Anna Diop will play alien princess Starfire in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation, TVLine has learned.

The character, also known as Koriand’r (photo at right), hails from a warrior planet and seeks asylum on earth. That’s how she’ll come into contact with the Titans. Per the official character description, Starfire is “no-nonsense” and “take-no-prisoners.” She also can fly and shoot energy bolts.

Executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will bring the up-and-coming superheroes to life in 2018, in a series that will stream exclusively on a DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service. Written by Goldsman, Berlanti and DC Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Johns, Titans will follow Dick Grayson as he emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of young, soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe.

The live-action series was in development at TNT until January 2016; the move to DC’s digital service took place this past April. In August, Australian actress Tegan Croft was cast as Raven, a powerful empath and daughter of a demon.

Diop’s TV work also includes Quantico, Greenleaf, The Messengers and Everybody Hates Chris.