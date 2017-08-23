TItans Starfire Anna Diop Cast Season 1
Courtesy of DC Entertainment

Titans Casts 24's Anna Diop as Starfire

By /

Titans‘ latest casting is (Star)fire.

24: Legacy‘s Anna Diop will play alien princess Starfire in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation, TVLine has learned.

Titans Starfire Anna Diop Cast Season 1The character, also known as Koriand’r (photo at right), hails from a warrior planet and seeks asylum on earth. That’s how she’ll come into contact with the Titans. Per the official character description, Starfire is “no-nonsense” and “take-no-prisoners.” She also can fly and shoot energy bolts.

Greg Berlanti Shows Ranked
Launch Gallery

Executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will bring the up-and-coming superheroes to life in 2018, in a series that will stream exclusively on a DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service. Written by Goldsman, Berlanti and DC Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Johns, Titans will follow Dick Grayson as he emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of young, soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe.

The live-action series was in development at TNT until January 2016; the move to DC’s digital service took place this past April. In August, Australian actress Tegan Croft was cast as Raven, a powerful empath and daughter of a demon.

Diop’s TV work also includes QuanticoGreenleafThe Messengers and Everybody Hates Chris.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

17 Comments
  1. T.W.S.S. says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:03 PM

    I did not know I wanted this, but I do. I hope they have the budget for that hair.

    Reply
  2. Michael Sacal says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:24 PM

    I hope they paint her orange.

    Reply
  3. Aubrey says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:31 PM

    She’s very beautiful and should do the role justice, I’ve only seen her in an episode of 24 but she was good.

    Reply
  4. taran63 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:39 PM

    I don’t know if they’ll commit to painting her skin orange (they should). But she’d better have red hair.

    Reply
  5. Mike says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:39 PM

    (Crosses fingers)
    (Waits)
    (Prays internet doesn’t do that thing the internet so deeply loves to do)
    (Applauds decision regardless)

    Reply
  6. LK says:
    August 23, 2017 at 4:49 PM

    She seems to be too old to play the part, considering they went fairly young with Raven.

    Reply
  7. Roe says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:15 PM

    Is this a D.C. Cartoon?

    Reply
  8. feenix219 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:16 PM

    I really wanted a CWverse Titans show led by Roy and Wally, with Deathstroke appearing.

    Reply
  9. Goldenvibefan says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:18 PM

    Didn’t really like her in Messengers, or Quantico, so I’m very skeptical..

    Reply
  10. Josh S. says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:32 PM

    Never knew I wanted this!!

    Reply
  11. cg95 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 5:53 PM

    But…why? She doesn’t look even remotely similar to the character.

    Reply
  12. dan says:
    August 23, 2017 at 6:22 PM

    Well, done, TVline. I went … she doesn’t look like the character! And then looked at the attached picture from the comic and went … she looks exactly like the character.

    I’m excited for this one.

    Reply
  13. Matthew says:
    August 23, 2017 at 6:27 PM

    What I’m concerned about is how they list Starfire as “no-nonsense”. She IS nonsense! Raven is the no-nonsense one. Starfire has the over-cheery mood , but, remains the optimistic heart of Teen titans.

    Reply
  14. Ian says:
    August 23, 2017 at 6:37 PM

    Still disappointed in the casting of Raven being so young, but this one is likely to alienate most of the white fanboys out there that want to sexualize Starfire. I’m left confused about what this show is going to be.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 