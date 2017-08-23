Fall TV Preview
This Is Us Season 2 Video Randall Rebecca
Courtesy of NBC

This Is Us Season 2: Rebecca Admits Adopting Randall Was 'Complicated' in Heartstring-Pulling First Footage

By /

Man, ever since the truth about This Is Us‘ William came out, Rebecca isn’t holding anything back, is she?

This Is Us: 7 Theories on How Jack Died
Launch Gallery

Exhibit A: The first footage from Season 2, released Wednesday, which shows Mama Pearson giving Randall the unvarnished truth about how she had to be convinced to adopt him after Kevin and Kate’s sibling died at birth.

In the clip, after Randall tells his mom that Beth isn’t psyched about the idea of adopting a child, Rebecca admits that Jack was gung-ho about Randall joining their brood long before she got comfortable with the idea.

But don’t worry, the video ends on a heartwarming note. (We know, you’re shocked.) After acknowledging that no marriage is perfect, Rebecca tells her son, “Your father wasn’t perfect, either, but he was pretty damn close. As close as they come. He pushed a stranger on me, and that stranger became my child, and that child became my life. He became you.”

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9/8c. Press PLAY on the video above to see for yourself, then hit the comments with your thoughts about the upcoming season!

