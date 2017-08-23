Is The Opposition With Jordan Klepper Lampooning Alex Jones? Watch Teaser

Jordan Klepper launches into full-on conspiracy theorist mode in the first promo for Comedy Central’s The Opposition (premiering Monday, Sept. 25 at 11:30/10:30c).
The less-than-a-minute tease features the Daily Show correspondent in front of a giant screen, on a mission to impeach
Donald Trump Hillary Clinton and convince viewers that the country of China isn’t even real. This behavior falls right in line with the basic cabler’s official logline, which promises a late-night series that satirizes the “hyperbolic, conspiracy-laden noise machine that is the alternative-media landscape.” As such, Klepper appears to be going for a Colbert Report vibe, only instead of channeling ex-Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly, he seems to be mocking the likes of InfoWars host Alex Jones.
Klepper joined The Daily Show as a correspondent back in 2014, when Jon Stewart was still the host, and stayed on when Noah took over hosting duties the following year, becoming one of the show’s most popular contributors. He also hosted a one-hour special about gun violence, Jordan Klepper Solves Guns, this past June.
Press PLAY on the clip below to get your first taste of The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, then tell us if you’ll be tuning in come late September.
I’m torn. I like the Daily Show. Both versions. I like Jordan Klepper. I’m probably going to watch this show. And at the same time, I feel obligated to acknowledge that the optics are…not great. They cancelled Larry wilmore’s show, then replaced it with literally the only white male correspondent TDS has on staff.
It just feels so cynical, like the network is tacitly admitting that switching to Noah/Wilmore lost them viewers and they’re now trying to “fix” that by re-whitening the timeslot…thoughts?
I’m with you on the optics, but it’s hard to know whether anyone actually pitched them a better show than this to air after Noah. This looks like an interesting concept, at least. I’ll be curious to see whether he has any correspondents to back him up, or if it’s more of a one man show.
They’re a network first and foremost, Wilmore’s show wasn’t doing well in the ratings so they needed to replace it. TDS is down in the ratings as well since Noah took over, I know I don’t watch it as much as I used to. His interviews are really bad so I usually switch the channel right after the second skit he does, unless it’s someone I really want to see interviewed. CC needs to find a solution that works best for them and not let race be a determining factor.
Wilmore’s show was bad. The format wasn’t great, and there just weren’t many laughs.