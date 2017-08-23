Is The Opposition With Jordan Klepper Lampooning Alex Jones? Watch Teaser

Jordan Klepper launches into full-on conspiracy theorist mode in the first promo for Comedy Central’s The Opposition (premiering Monday, Sept. 25 at 11:30/10:30c).

The less-than-a-minute tease features the Daily Show correspondent in front of a giant screen, on a mission to impeach Donald Trump Hillary Clinton and convince viewers that the country of China isn’t even real. This behavior falls right in line with the basic cabler’s official logline, which promises a late-night series that satirizes the “hyperbolic, conspiracy-laden noise machine that is the alternative-media landscape.” As such, Klepper appears to be going for a Colbert Report vibe, only instead of channeling ex-Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly, he seems to be mocking the likes of InfoWars host Alex Jones.

Klepper joined The Daily Show as a correspondent back in 2014, when Jon Stewart was still the host, and stayed on when Noah took over hosting duties the following year, becoming one of the show’s most popular contributors. He also hosted a one-hour special about gun violence, Jordan Klepper Solves Guns, this past June.

Press PLAY on the clip below to get your first taste of The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, then tell us if you’ll be tuning in come late September.