Get Shorty Renewed for Season 2

Want more Shorty? Well, you’re getting it.

Epix has renewed its Get Shorty reboot for a second season, TVLine has learned. Based on the Elmore Leonard novel that inspired a 1995 John Travolta film of the same name, Get Shorty stars Chris O’Dowd as a Nevada hitman who delivers a hot screenplay to a B-movie producer (Ray Romano) in hopes of transitioning to a less violent career path. (Hollywood can be just as savage as the mob, though.)

Get Shorty‘s second season will consist of 10 episodes, and is slated to debut in 2018. Debuting on Epix early this month, Season 1 of Shorty currently airs Sundays at 10/9c.

“Epix is proud to be the home of Get Shorty, which has been the perfect addition to our scripted original slate,” Epix president and CEO Mark Greenberg said in a statement. “Get Shorty is our most successful original scripted series to date, and continues to deliver phenomenal performances. We are thrilled to be working again with MGM Television, Davey Holmes, Chris O’Dowd, Ray Romano and the Get Shorty team on a second season.”

Are you gunning for more Get Shorty? Share your reaction to the renewal news in the comments.

1 Comment
  1. Marco Piazzo says:
    August 23, 2017 at 2:41 PM

    So it’s Get Long-y? I’ll see myself out.

    Reply
