Game of Thrones Season Finale Photos: White Walker Enemies, Assemble!

The dragon and the wolf, as well as a few lions, appear to gather in this week’s Game of Thrones. But will the summit change any hearts and/or minds re: the undead hordes bearing down on Westeros?

Hard to say. Some these recently released photos from Sunday’s super-sized Season 7 finale (HBO, 9/8c) show several of the key players — including Jon, Tyrion, Jaime and Cersei — apparently in the same place at the same time. This is likely because Jon has hauled the wight he and his men bagged in last week’s episode all the way to King’s Landing in order to prove to the Lannisters that the Night King and his army of the undead are no joke.

