Game of Thrones Season Finale Photos: White Walker Enemies, Assemble!

The dragon and the wolf, as well as a few lions, appear to gather in this week’s Game of Thrones. But will the summit change any hearts and/or minds re: the undead hordes bearing down on Westeros?

Hard to say. Some these recently released photos from Sunday’s super-sized Season 7 finale (HBO, 9/8c)  show several of the key players — including Jon, Tyrion, Jaime and Cersei — apparently in the same place at the same time. This is likely because Jon has hauled the wight he and his men bagged in last week’s episode all the way to King’s Landing in order to prove to the Lannisters that the Night King and his army of the undead are no joke.

Click through the gallery at right to see the new photos, then hit the comments with what you think/hope/fear might happen in “The Dragon and the Lion.”

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

2 Comments
  1. taran63 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:56 AM

    My initial thought when I saw a Game of Thrones article was, “well, now the finale’s been leaked”. But it’s just pictures.

    Reply
  2. Sara says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:59 AM

    When will season 8 air?

    Reply
