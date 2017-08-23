Wednesday’s edition of Fox & Friends was definitely foxier than it was friendly.

Fox News correspondent John Piro was in Louisville, Ky., for a segment titled “Breakfast in the Bluegrass State,” but instead of the pancakes he was supposed to be enjoying with the patrons of Christi’s Café, Piro was instead served up a generous helping of drama.

“You’ve got a Democrat right here!” an unidentified protestor announced, suddenly stepping forward to display a homemade “FOX LIES” sign. “This is fake news!”

Unfortunately for the protestor — whose face was never clearly pictured — that’s all he was able to say before the camera cut back to the Fox & Friends studio in New York City. Co-host Steve Doocy explained, “We don’t know exactly what was going on there, but they felt for … in the best interest of the telecast, we cut away.”

