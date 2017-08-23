Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress, Limited Series/Movie?

Real talk: Can we just give all six of these women an award at this year’s Emmys and be done with it? Because choosing just one winner feels like an impossible task.

The 2017 nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie include four (!) Oscar winners, all of whom would cruise to victory in a less competitive year. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon both earned nods for HBO’s rich-moms drama Big Little Lies, with Kidman holding a tiny edge for her heartbreaking work as abused wife Celeste. And it’s fitting that Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon will be going up against each other for playing bitter Hollywood frenemies in FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan. (Don’t forget: Lange is a three-time Emmy winner, two from her years on American Horror Story.)

But that’s not all! Carrie Coon sadly didn’t earn a nomination for The Leftovers, but she did land one here as Fargo‘s tireless Minnesota cop Gloria Burgle. Plus, Felicity Huffman — who won an Emmy in 2005 for Desperate Housewives — is back in the mix for her work on Season 3 of ABC’s American Crime.

It’s a ridiculously tough choice, we know, but we have to ask: Who should take home the Emmy when they’re handed out on Sunday, Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day for the next three weeks, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a complete list of this year’s nominees, click here.)