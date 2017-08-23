Born This Way Renewed for Season 4

A&E has renewed the critically acclaimed docuseries Born This Way for Season 4, TVLine has learned.

The 2016 Emmy winner for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series (and a nominee again this year) chronicles the lives of a diverse group of young men and women born with Down syndrome who are defying society’s expectations by striking out on their own and pursuing lifelong dreams. The Season 4 order is for eight episodes.

“Over the past three seasons, Born This Way has been a prime example of quality storytelling that motivates us to celebrate and embrace diversity,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming at A&E, said in a statement. “We are honored to reunite with these incredible young adults and their families as they fearlessly share their accomplishments, struggles and dreams, shifting society’s perception about differences along the way.”

The Born This Way renewal comes as A&E doubles down on unscripted content. The basic cabler recently announced that it was abandoning scripted programming following the conclusion of Bates Motel. Other A&E reality offerings include Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and Rob Lowe’s supernatural-tinged Lowe Files.

Are you excited about the Born This Way renewal? Drop a comment below.