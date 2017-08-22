Summer TV Winners Losers
Summer TV Winners & Losers: From Mighty Game of Thrones and Defenders to a Doubly Dissed Shakespeare

By /

As summer enters its final weeks, it’s time to take stock of what burned hottest on the small screen and what plain ol’ flamed out. TV’s “winners” and “losers,” if you will.

Summer TV Winners & Losers (2017)
Keep in mind that it’s hard for returning series to break from the summertime pack, short of experiencing a steep creative or ratings shift (in either direction). And there are instances where, say, Big Brother‘s winning ratings story is offset by a  snooze of a season. Not everyone gets a trophy.

That said, shows such as Game of Thrones, Twin Peaks, GLOW and The Carmichael Show without a doubt landed on either side of the fence, as did the Gong Show revival, Jessica Biel’s Sinner and Megyn Kelly‘s (not-so-)big move to broadcast TV.

Which summer series scored a “W,” and who took an “L”? Review the attached gallery (click here for direct access) and share your own thoughts in Comments.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

22 Comments
  1. Azerty says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:56 PM

    Glad to see The Sinner on the list, it definitely delivers on the creepy level and Jessica Biel is on top. I can’t wait for next episode and eventually see how it ends. To complete the list I would have only added Orange is the New Black as a winner, it really improved from the last 2 seasons.

    Reply
    • CurlyGurly says:
      August 22, 2017 at 1:54 PM

      The Sinner just gets better and better every week!! I love how they peel away layers every week of Jessica Biel’s character and her past. One of the best series of the summer! Anyone who hasn’t started watching this, needs to binge-watch the first couple of episodes STAT!!

      Reply
  2. Gordon says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:59 PM

    I would add TNT’s Claws to the Winners list. It started off a little slow for me, but once the show found it’s groove it was on fire! Great cast led by the incomparable/flawless/fierce Niecy Nash! I can’t wait for Season 2.

    Reply
  3. Dominique says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:14 PM

    you guys could’ve done without the not so subtle dig at dark matter and killjoys in your syfy segment. it’s bad enough for us fans that you don’t even cover either show, but this is just unnecessary.
    i’m both curious and worried what shonda’s partnership with netflix will mean for the streaming website. it could give us excellent stuff, it could also mean all current shows will be gone in a year from now in order to finance whatver comes out of their business arrangement.

    Reply
    • Katherine215 says:
      August 22, 2017 at 1:39 PM

      Yeah, I didn’t get the reason for that dig at Killjoys and Dark Matter. The shows are really nothing alike, and both are entertaining as heck. I thought Dark Matter was a bit all over the place this season but still better than most anything on TV this summer.

      Reply
      • Wordsmith says:
        August 22, 2017 at 2:13 PM

        I love Syfy dearly, but if anything about their lineup is a bit interchangeable at this point, it isn’t the spaceships, it’s the abundance of “snarky, damaged femme fatale” protagonists.
        It’s all about girl power over there.

        Reply
  4. Jessica says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:26 PM

    Hoped to see The Bold Type on this list. Freeform hasn’t had a great track record with quality shows but this is one is the exception.

    Reply
  5. Diane says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:31 PM

    Twin Peaks a loser? Nearly every reputable critic has loved it. Fans love it (read the loving tweets each Sunday when it consistently trends nationwide, see the AV club and IMDb ratings). Showtime received record subscriptions because of it. Les Moonves has hailed it for boosting CBS’s entire quarter.

    We get that a certain man was humiliated when he bashed the premiere and then realized he was almost alone in his sentiments, but stop embarrassing all of TV Line (who actually is doing some great recaps of each episode) because of it.

    Reply
    • Tim says:
      August 22, 2017 at 1:38 PM

      Thanks, Diane!
      And I’d add Queen of the South as a winner!

      Reply
    • Simon says:
      August 22, 2017 at 1:45 PM

      I know right. We keep seeing Ausiello’s (who I love) influence here. We know he hates it but cmon it is by far a loser! That really needs to be retracted I’m sorry. It’s a huge winner in almost everyone else’s eyes. And every hardcore fan of the original that I know loves it, like me. I get what they mean by ratings/subscribers in a way but still should not be listed on the losers list

      Reply
      • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
        August 22, 2017 at 1:50 PM

        As this list’s editor, I assure you that the Twin Peaks caption reflects the opinion of at least three senior TVLine editors (myself included). Nothing is being retracted. Disagreement is welcome. The world is not of one hive mind. –Mgmt.

        Reply
        • Simon says:
          August 22, 2017 at 2:02 PM

          Retract Retract Retract!!! Just kidding. ;) But yeah I’m sorry no way is it a loser in my eyes. I really hope by the end of the season (even though there’s 3 eps left) changes your minds.

          Reply
      • Joe says:
        August 22, 2017 at 1:53 PM

        Couldn’t agree more. Putting Twin Peaks in the loser column is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve seen TV Line do.

        Reply
    • ScottJ says:
      August 22, 2017 at 2:06 PM

      David Lynch has already said the series is basically a movie chopped into 18 nearly one hour bites. So of course there aren’t going to be pay-offs in every episode and its impossible to look at any one episode without considering what its a part of.

      Reply
  6. The Beach says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:42 PM

    I don’t know how the ratings are…hope they are great…but the the ultimate winner and probably my favorite show this year (along with GoT) is the fabulous Preacher. I’m always surprised and happy that they get away with as much as they do but give me more, more more of Jesse, Tulip & Cassidy and their outrageous adventures.

    Reply
  7. Sara says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:55 PM

    Anyone who would rate Game of Thrones higher than Twin Peaks has no credibility. I’m saying this as someone who is a massive GoT fan….

    Reply
  8. Carla says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:08 PM

    RE: The Defenders… Luke Cage got mixed reviews??? Damn, that’s my favorite of all the Netflix/Marvel series.

    Reply
