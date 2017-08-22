President Donald Trump Ratings
Shutterstock

Ratings: NBC Leads Trump Coverage

By /

President Donald Trump’s address to the nation, regarding the new American strategy in Afghanistan, drew nearly 18 million viewers across The Big 4 during primetime on Monday night.

Among the broadcast-TV pack, NBC led with 6.2 million viewers (and a 1.4 demo rating). Cable ratings famously come in much, much later.

RELATEDFall TV: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Premiere Dates

The numbers for regularly scheduled broadcast programming airing before and after POTUS are a bit scrambled at this early hour, but ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise definitely slipped from its week-prior premiere, while NBC’s American Ninja Warrior appears steady; Midnight, Texas (2.8 mil/0.6) may have dipped a bit with its Trump-delayed start.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.9 mil/0.7) and CBS’ CBSN: On Assignment (2.7 mil/0.4) both look steady right now, while The CW’s Hooten & the Lady (810K/0.2) hit an audience low airing opposite POTUS.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 