Ratings: NBC Leads Trump Coverage

President Donald Trump’s address to the nation, regarding the new American strategy in Afghanistan, drew nearly 18 million viewers across The Big 4 during primetime on Monday night.

Among the broadcast-TV pack, NBC led with 6.2 million viewers (and a 1.4 demo rating). Cable ratings famously come in much, much later.

The numbers for regularly scheduled broadcast programming airing before and after POTUS are a bit scrambled at this early hour, but ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise definitely slipped from its week-prior premiere, while NBC’s American Ninja Warrior appears steady; Midnight, Texas (2.8 mil/0.6) may have dipped a bit with its Trump-delayed start.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.9 mil/0.7) and CBS’ CBSN: On Assignment (2.7 mil/0.4) both look steady right now, while The CW’s Hooten & the Lady (810K/0.2) hit an audience low airing opposite POTUS.