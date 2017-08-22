Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Title, Exact Length Revealed

The title of Sunday’s Game of Thrones episode — the Season 7 finale — is “The Dragon and the Wolf,” and those critters better hydrate, because they’ve got quite the extended running time.

The season-capping hour (plus!) will clock in at 79 minutes, 43 seconds, HBO announced Tuesday. For comparison, Sunday’s (also extended) “Beyond the Wall” ran 70 minutes.

Anyone with a pulse and even a passing Thrones interest will recognize the episode’s name as a reference to the Targaryen and Stark sigils, respectively. We can infer that it probably means something significant will transpire to and/or between Daenerys and Jon, right?

Take another look at the finale’s preview below, then hit the comments and start the speculating!