Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Title, Exact Length Revealed

The title of Sunday’s Game of Thrones episode — the Season 7 finale — is “The Dragon and the Wolf,” and those critters better hydrate, because they’ve got quite the extended running time.
The season-capping hour (plus!) will clock in at 79 minutes, 43 seconds, HBO announced Tuesday. For comparison, Sunday’s (also extended) “Beyond the Wall” ran 70 minutes.
Anyone with a pulse and even a passing Thrones interest will recognize the episode’s name as a reference to the Targaryen and Stark sigils, respectively. We can infer that it probably means something significant will transpire to and/or between Daenerys and Jon, right?
Take another look at the finale’s preview below, then hit the comments and start the speculating!
I can’t wait!!
It’s anyone guess on which characters will make it through the upcoming final season (only 6 episodes) while others won’t make it. Can’t wait come Sunday for the 80-minute season finale of GoT.
“The Dragon and the Wolf” could mean an impending union of Targaryen and Stark (read: Jon and Dany sexy time).
OR it could reference a PAST union of Stark and Targaryen??
RLJ is coming, people.
Jon is not a Stark, he says so himself.
His mother was a stark
Jon is both a Targaryen and a Stark.
Who the heck has time for sexytime in these last episodes?
The title can mean just Jon, since, you know, he’s BOTH. :D
I’m so ready, but so not ready for the season to end. It will be all so bittersweet come Sunday.
I think this actually has more to do with Rheggar and Lyanna Stark
YAAASSSS. Im so frikken excited.
we have come to Worship her
you know it will end on a cliff hanger, right? Next to last episode has big battle, last episode cliffhanger.
I suspect the season will end with The Night King taking down a chunk of The Wall with his Wight Dragon, and the army of the dead storming through the breach.
Pet peeve; (don’t take it personally any of who has already commented) but hate when people say “Jon is not a Stark” he IS a Stark, his mother was a Stark! he is a wolf and a Dragon, in fact I am choosing to believe the title is about him because he is both, maybe is mythology heavy and will have something about his heritage.
Or it could be about that spoiler though….about a dragon and a wolf and something in the sea like a boat
I agree that it’s Jon Snow, and it’s for the 1% of the viewing audience still clueless about his lineage. Since the show has only hinted about it and not come out and said it. Someone will likely quote it on the show, “Jon you’re the Dragon and the Wolf!” Oooowwwwwwww…cough..cough (spits fire)
Jon and Dany will have sexy time, little finger will get sentenced to death and a meeting for the big war will take place between Jon, Dany (arrive by a dragon in style) and Cersei.. I have a doubt that Cersei will join them or not.. White walkers may take over the wall… :D :D :D
I’m not 100% sure he’s not already.
Littlefinger is no one.
It’s definitly Rhaegar and Lyanna !