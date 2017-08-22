Ratings: Game of Thrones Episode 6 Viewership Down From Series High

Maybe Westeros isn’t leak-proof, after all: The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones‘ seventh season was downroughly four percent in viewership from the previous week’s installment, which remains the series’ most-watched hour.

“Beyond the Wall” garnered 10.24 million viewers, our sister site Deadline reports, down from the fantasy drama’s record-breaking 10.72 million episode “Eastwatch” the week before. Still, the Episode 6 number is higher than Episode 4, aka “The Spoils of War,” which nabbed an impressive 10.2 million pairs of eyeballs.

Sunday’s Thrones surfaced online last week after HBO Nordic in Spain accidentally made the hour available on-demand, and some viewers ripped the episode and posted it online. Episode 4 also was leaked ahead of airdate, yet that breach did not seem to affect its blockbuster numbers.

Ahead of Thrones‘ most recent airing, a group of hackers calling themselves “Mr. Smith Group” threatened to put the finale online if HBO does not pay a requested sum.