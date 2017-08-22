Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Channel Ned Stark in New Carpool Karaoke Video

By /

“Do you remember when we used to read normal sentences, but like Sean Bean, like Ned Stark?” Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams asks her bestie/co-star Sophie Turner at the top of this Carpool Karaoke clip. And then things go rapidly, entertainingly downhill.

The video above, part of the Carpool episode available on Apple Music tonight, finds the Stark sister actresses running through “Hakuna Matata” from The Lion King and Six Mix A Lot’s “Baby Got Back” in the voice of the late, lamented Hand of the King. It gets weird. They get silly. There’s a Super Mario Bros. reference. It’s worth a watch.

Also of note: The actresses shot the episode for the Late Late Show spinoff during the South by Southwest festival in March, which may explain why Williams talks about Arya returning to Winterfell as though it’s not a done deal.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Arya and Sansa give Pumbaa and Timon a run for their money, then hit the comments!

