Common to Star in Black Samurai Action Drama in Development at Starz

Now Marc Olden’s Black Samurai novels and Starz have something in Common: The rapper/actor will star in a new action-drama based on Olden’s books, the cabler announced Tuesday.
The nascent series — tentatively titled Black Samurai — will follow Robert Sand (played by Common), “a highly trained American Army Ranger whose life is transformed when he meets a legendary Japanese master who invites him to train as a samurai,” per the official release. “After his beloved sensei and samurai brothers are killed by mercenaries, Sand is thrust on a worldwide journey of both revenge and self-discovery.”
Common also will executive-produce the series, along with Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Mitchell Diggs and Jerry Bruckheimer (CSI), among others. Olden’s first Samurai novel was made into a film in 1977; the series will update the action and will feature the music of both Common and the Wu-Tang Clan. Cormac and Marianne Wibberley ( the National Treasure films) will write the pilot and serve as showrunners.
In addition to his recording career, Common has appeared in multiple films (including Selma and New Year’s Eve) and was a mainstay on AMC’s Hell on Wheels. His other TV gigs include The Mindy Project, Single Ladies and Girlfriends. He also won an Oscar in 2014 for writing the Selma song “Glory” with John Legend.
Are you a fan of the original Black Samurai or the books? Thoughts on the series adaptation? Sound off in the comments!
Never heard of Black Samurai, but this sounds amazing. I’m very interested
Wow, racist much? Taking away roles from asian actors is not cool. Didn’t they learn from Iron Fist?
It was 1977 film with a black man as the lead and the title, “Black Samurai” indicates as much. If they replace the Japanese master with someone not Japanese than your idiotic complaint is idiotic.
If the don’t replace him I mean. But this isn’t a case of whitewashing or racism.
And Iron Fist was a 1974 comic with a white man as the lead. And yet in a completely racist fashion Hollywood whitewashed that character by casting a white actor in the role. Same offensive casting logic applies here.
Iron Fist was criticized because it played into the white savior trope. The show did nothing but confirm this.
This could be awesome especially with the Wu-Tang Clan’s music as the soundtrack. 🙌
I thought for a moment this was going to be a series “inspired” by the Afro Samurai animated series where Samuel L. Jackson provided the voice of its’ character. Not sure if that was based on the books, which I never heard of ’til now.
It also reminds me of David Carradine’s Kung Fu series.
I hope it’s good.
I wanna see the trailer. But for now I have to check out the books