Common to Star in Black Samurai Action Drama in Development at Starz

Now Marc Olden’s Black Samurai novels and Starz have something in Common: The rapper/actor will star in a new action-drama based on Olden’s books, the cabler announced Tuesday.

The nascent series — tentatively titled Black Samurai — will follow Robert Sand (played by Common), “a highly trained American Army Ranger whose life is transformed when he meets a legendary Japanese master who invites him to train as a samurai,” per the official release. “After his beloved sensei and samurai brothers are killed by mercenaries, Sand is thrust on a worldwide journey of both revenge and self-discovery.”

Common also will executive-produce the series, along with Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Mitchell Diggs and Jerry Bruckheimer (CSI), among others. Olden’s first Samurai novel was made into a film in 1977; the series will update the action and will feature the music of both Common and the Wu-Tang Clan. Cormac and Marianne Wibberley ( the National Treasure films) will write the pilot and serve as showrunners.

In addition to his recording career, Common has appeared in multiple films (including Selma and New Year’s Eve) and was a mainstay on AMC’s Hell on Wheels. His other TV gigs include The Mindy Project, Single Ladies and Girlfriends. He also won an Oscar in 2014 for writing the Selma song “Glory” with John Legend.