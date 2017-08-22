American Horror Story: Cult Trailer — Watch the Political Nightmare Unfold

Just one day after series creator Ryan Murphy dropped the title sequence for American Horror Story: Cult, the FX drama is sharing its first footage with (brave) fans.
Cult‘s official site (AHSCult.com) on Tuesday revealed a terrifying first look at the show’s upcoming seventh season, which begins on the night Donald Trump was elected President of the United States of America.
The focus of the new footage is on Sarah Paulson’s character Ally, whose agoraphobia — not to mention crippling fear of clowns — begins to worsen on election night, turning her entire life upside down. Neither her partner Ivy (played by Allison Pill), nor her therapist (Cheyenne Jackson) seem to be able to help.
On the flip side, we also meet Evan Peters’ character Kai, a blue-haired whack job who revels in terror and chaos. A master manipulator, he gets Winter (Billie Lourd) to pose as Ally and Ivy’s nanny, turning their world more upside down than the election ever could.
Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c. Watch the trailer below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.
“American Horror Story: Cult” Trailer: https://t.co/MVFdwasJsV #AHSCult pic.twitter.com/yRxwF2zItd
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 22, 2017
Yes!!! Give it to me now!!
That looks pretty intense with what looks like home invasions of clowns
Looks great and I can’t wait to watch it, but I wish no politics were included.
I’ve only watch one season of this show. The season with Twisty the clown. Soooo excuse my ignorance. What does clowns have to do with politics or cults? The trailer was very confusing and weird. I guess it will make sense for the fans or when it premiers. 😅
I would assume some cult has built up around the character of Twisty, and they probably choose to terrorize Sarah Paulson’s character because it looks like she has severe, severe coulrophobia.
I feel like the only thing it has to do with politics is that it starts on election night. And Evan Peters humping the TV 😂😂😂 I. Am. done.
I have agoraphobia, which also worsened after the election, so maybe I will skip this season.
More Sarah Paulson screaming her head off ….. no thanks