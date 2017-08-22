American Horror Story: Cult Trailer — Watch the Political Nightmare Unfold

Just one day after series creator Ryan Murphy dropped the title sequence for American Horror Story: Cult, the FX drama is sharing its first footage with (brave) fans.

Cult‘s official site (AHSCult.com) on Tuesday revealed a terrifying first look at the show’s upcoming seventh season, which begins on the night Donald Trump was elected President of the United States of America.

The focus of the new footage is on Sarah Paulson’s character Ally, whose agoraphobia — not to mention crippling fear of clowns — begins to worsen on election night, turning her entire life upside down. Neither her partner Ivy (played by Allison Pill), nor her therapist (Cheyenne Jackson) seem to be able to help.

On the flip side, we also meet Evan Peters’ character Kai, a blue-haired whack job who revels in terror and chaos. A master manipulator, he gets Winter (Billie Lourd) to pose as Ally and Ivy’s nanny, turning their world more upside down than the election ever could.

Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c. Watch the trailer below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.