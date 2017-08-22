'A Discovery Of Witches' TV Cast
Shutterstock

Matthew Goode Sinks His Teeth Into Vampire Drama A Discovery of Witches

By /

Given his track record of sweeping the ladies off their feet (by way of The Good Wife and Downton Abbey), it was only a matter of time before Matthew Goode sprouted a pair of fangs.

Top TV Vampires
TV Vampires Best Worst Launch Gallery

Goode will star opposite Teresa Palmer — who has her own history of romancing the undead, thanks to 2013’s Warm Bodies — in A Discovery of Witches, an adaptation of Deborah Harkness’ internationally best-selling All Souls Trilogy. The story follows Oxford student Diana Bishop (Palmer), a descendant of the witches of Salem who becomes romantically involved with Matthew, a 1,500-year-old vampire.

Filming of the Sky Original/Bad Wolf production begins in September in Wales. Though it has yet to receive a home in the States, A Discovery of Witches will air on Sky1 and Now TV in the UK and Ireland.

Watch Harkness make the big announcement below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Goode and Palmer as Matthew and Diana.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

11 Comments
  1. Carla Krae says:
    August 22, 2017 at 5:19 PM

    Oh goodness. I LOVED this series. I hope filming will live up to the books. Didn’t realize casting had happened.

    Reply
  2. Yoko says:
    August 22, 2017 at 5:21 PM

    OMG I loved loved loved these books! It has to come to the states!!!!!

    Reply
  3. Luis Roman says:
    August 22, 2017 at 5:24 PM

    My wife SQUEEEEEALED when I showed her the news. We both devoured the trilogy.

    Reply
  4. Karen says:
    August 22, 2017 at 5:25 PM

    I haven’t seen Palmer in anything so I’ll reserve judgement on her but Matthew Goode will be excellent. Can’t wait for this.

    Reply
  5. Daya says:
    August 22, 2017 at 5:25 PM

    Liked books one and two, hated three, but would still like to see this in the States!

    I would also NOT call this a vampire drama. Yes, there are vampires involved, but it’s called A Discovery of WITCHES, not A Discovery of VAMPIRES! (And you’d be leaving out the daemons entirely.) I’m afraid that by billing it as a vampire show, the media (and/or the PR people) are going to scare off people who are sick of vampires. (I would dub it a show about a witch who just happens to have a vampire boyfriend, but that’s my just opinion.)

    Reply
  6. Julie Côté says:
    August 22, 2017 at 5:39 PM

    OH MAH GAWD, YESSS!

    Reply
  7. Sara says:
    August 22, 2017 at 5:43 PM

    This NEEDS to get a US distributor!!! I love that series! And I am digging this casting!

    Reply
  8. Lisa says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:16 PM

    Unless they

    Reply
    • Lisa says:
      August 22, 2017 at 6:20 PM

      Unless they’ve changed it from the books, Diana Bishop, the main character, is not a Oxford student. She is a professor. If you want to get extra picky she’s a visiting professor from Yale. But Oxford professor would also be accurate.

      Reply
  9. Charissa29 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:24 PM

    This was such a fun book series! Mathew Goode is lovely, so I feel they don’t screw it up or add a random dash of misogyny it should be fun!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 