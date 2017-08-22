Matthew Goode Sinks His Teeth Into Vampire Drama A Discovery of Witches

Given his track record of sweeping the ladies off their feet (by way of The Good Wife and Downton Abbey), it was only a matter of time before Matthew Goode sprouted a pair of fangs.
Goode will star opposite Teresa Palmer — who has her own history of romancing the undead, thanks to 2013’s Warm Bodies — in A Discovery of Witches, an adaptation of Deborah Harkness’ internationally best-selling All Souls Trilogy. The story follows Oxford student Diana Bishop (Palmer), a descendant of the witches of Salem who becomes romantically involved with Matthew, a 1,500-year-old vampire.
Filming of the Sky Original/Bad Wolf production begins in September in Wales. Though it has yet to receive a home in the States, A Discovery of Witches will air on Sky1 and Now TV in the UK and Ireland.
Watch Harkness make the big announcement below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Goode and Palmer as Matthew and Diana.
Oh goodness. I LOVED this series. I hope filming will live up to the books. Didn’t realize casting had happened.
OMG I loved loved loved these books! It has to come to the states!!!!!
My wife SQUEEEEEALED when I showed her the news. We both devoured the trilogy.
I haven’t seen Palmer in anything so I’ll reserve judgement on her but Matthew Goode will be excellent. Can’t wait for this.
Liked books one and two, hated three, but would still like to see this in the States!
–
I would also NOT call this a vampire drama. Yes, there are vampires involved, but it’s called A Discovery of WITCHES, not A Discovery of VAMPIRES! (And you’d be leaving out the daemons entirely.) I’m afraid that by billing it as a vampire show, the media (and/or the PR people) are going to scare off people who are sick of vampires. (I would dub it a show about a witch who just happens to have a vampire boyfriend, but that’s my just opinion.)
Yeah, I agree that calling it a “vampire drama” is inaccurate.
OH MAH GAWD, YESSS!
This NEEDS to get a US distributor!!! I love that series! And I am digging this casting!
Unless they
Unless they’ve changed it from the books, Diana Bishop, the main character, is not a Oxford student. She is a professor. If you want to get extra picky she’s a visiting professor from Yale. But Oxford professor would also be accurate.
This was such a fun book series! Mathew Goode is lovely, so I feel they don’t screw it up or add a random dash of misogyny it should be fun!