Matthew Goode Sinks His Teeth Into Vampire Drama A Discovery of Witches

Given his track record of sweeping the ladies off their feet (by way of The Good Wife and Downton Abbey), it was only a matter of time before Matthew Goode sprouted a pair of fangs.

Goode will star opposite Teresa Palmer — who has her own history of romancing the undead, thanks to 2013’s Warm Bodies — in A Discovery of Witches, an adaptation of Deborah Harkness’ internationally best-selling All Souls Trilogy. The story follows Oxford student Diana Bishop (Palmer), a descendant of the witches of Salem who becomes romantically involved with Matthew, a 1,500-year-old vampire.

Filming of the Sky Original/Bad Wolf production begins in September in Wales. Though it has yet to receive a home in the States, A Discovery of Witches will air on Sky1 and Now TV in the UK and Ireland.

Watch Harkness make the big announcement below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Goode and Palmer as Matthew and Diana.