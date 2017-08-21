Solar Eclipse 2017

Solar Eclipse 2017: Best Episodes to Watch From TVD, Mad Men and More

On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, the moon will pass between our planet* and the sun, creating a total solar eclipse — and if you think we can’t find a way to relate that to television, you’re obviously a new TVLine reader. (Welcome, by the way.)

Solar Eclipse 2017 Viewing Guide
In truth, the whole “solar eclipse” thing is old hat for the small screen; some of our favorite shows have built memorable episodes around the astronomical phenomenon — and you don’t need any special glasses to watch ’em.

From classic series like The Simpsons and The Wonder Years to more current favorites like The Vampire Diaries and The Strain, TVLine has compiled a playlist of episodes — including where you can stream them — to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event. (Or twice, depending on how long you live.)

Browse our gallery of eclipse-centric programming — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your favorites, even if they’re not on our list.

*In hindsight, it was ignorant of me to assume that all of our readers are Earthlings. I meant no offense by calling it “our planet.”

2 Comments
  1. patricia marone says:
    August 21, 2017 at 5:44 AM

    A really good one that’s not on this list is ER’s ‘When Night Meets Day’. The episode has two timelines that kind of meet during the eclipse.

    Reply
  2. nervdax says:
    August 21, 2017 at 5:53 AM

    Not on the list was the two-parter “The Day of Black Sun” from Avatar: The Last Airbender. I know that show is not set on OUR PLANET but that was a gamechanger of an episode giving us one of the greatest character developments in cartoon history through Zuko.

    Reply
