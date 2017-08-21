Fall TV Preview

NBC 'Backing Off' on This Fall's Planned Must-See TV Branding Revival

By /

It looks unlikely that NBC’s iconic Must-See TV tagline will follow Will & Grace back to Thursday nights this fall. Peacock Chairman Robert Greenblatt tells TVLine that the network’s decision to keep This Is Us on Tuesdays — after initially announcing it would join the Will & Grace revival on Thursday — has led him to jettison (or at least dramatically scale down) plans to resurrect the Must-See TV branding campaign.

“We’re probably backing off on that,” Greenblatt says. “I don’t think you’ll see it that much.” 

2017 Fall TV Preview: A Guide to What's New
Launch Gallery

Back in May, shortly after announcing that This Is Us would move to Thursdays at 9 pm, Greenblatt said, “Our hope is to create the return of Must-See TV on Thursday,” adding, “We really wanted to go after Thursday in a big way.”

However, two weeks later, NBC — opting not to mess with success — put the brakes on relocating the breakout hit. As a result, This Is Us is staying put at Tuesdays-at-9 pm.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. kmw says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:31 AM

    Good idea because NBC despite Will and Grace you actually don’t have a must see tv line up. Those shows in front of it and behind it aren’t strong enough to carry that label.

    Reply
  2. CIP says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:59 AM

    As much as I liked “Will & Grace” the first time around, the fact that they are doing 16 episodes the first season and already renewed it for a second, worries me. I think 10-12 episodes in total would have been more than enough. I’m not a fan of shows running forever.

    Reply
  3. Syl says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:28 AM

    I’m on the fence about W&G. Much as I love the rest of the cast, I’m not looking outward to Megan Mullally. Everything about her grates even when she’s not playing Karen.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 