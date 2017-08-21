NBC 'Backing Off' on This Fall's Planned Must-See TV Branding Revival

It looks unlikely that NBC’s iconic Must-See TV tagline will follow Will & Grace back to Thursday nights this fall. Peacock Chairman Robert Greenblatt tells TVLine that the network’s decision to keep This Is Us on Tuesdays — after initially announcing it would join the Will & Grace revival on Thursday — has led him to jettison (or at least dramatically scale down) plans to resurrect the Must-See TV branding campaign.

“We’re probably backing off on that,” Greenblatt says. “I don’t think you’ll see it that much.”

Back in May, shortly after announcing that This Is Us would move to Thursdays at 9 pm, Greenblatt said, “Our hope is to create the return of Must-See TV on Thursday,” adding, “We really wanted to go after Thursday in a big way.”

However, two weeks later, NBC — opting not to mess with success — put the brakes on relocating the breakout hit. As a result, This Is Us is staying put at Tuesdays-at-9 pm.