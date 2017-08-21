Friends From College Renewed: Netflix Comedy Returning for Season 2

Netflix is keeping that #HarvardPride alive with a second season of Friends From College.
Renewed for an additional eight episodes, the comedy stars Keegan-Michael Key (Playing House), Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother), Annie Parisse (Person of Interest), Nat Faxon (Married), Fred Savage (The Grinder) and Jae Suh Park (Adam Ruins Everything) as a group of friends from college — he said the title! — whose internal connections become increasingly more complicated as everyone navigates their way through their forties.
The show’s first season, which received a D+ from TVLine’s Dave Nemetz, dropped in full on Friday, July 14. There’s no word yet on when we should expect to see Season 2.
Will you check back in with the gang, or was a one-season reunion enough for you? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Weird that it was successful – I found the two episodes I watched painful
THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY! I thought this show was hilarious, and I was not expecting a renweal because of all of the bad reviews! Can’t wait for season two!
Why??? It was indeed painful
Wait really? This show was awful on every level.
Netflix is clingy :D
I really wanted to like this show but it was awful I’m surprised it got a second season
Wow! I’m shocked about this one. Maybe they are hoping to tie up loose ends with a second and final season, unless they can retool the show and make it good.
This is really surprising- I was under the impression that critics and viewers agreed that this was terrible.
I didn’t hate it as much as other did apparently. It was an okay show with great potential. Not sure what the cast is banking, but maybe it was on the cheap end to produce?
Why? This was such a godawful show.
HOW? This is actually one of the worst things I have ever seen.
It want great or even good, but I hope it gets better.
Love this show….as long as Key is available for more Playing House it’s a double win at my house!!!!
I actually really enjoyed this show. It was funny and even though the characters were awful people, they still had redeeming qualities.
I just hope they make him stop doing is not so funny voices and they hire new writers… Cause the season 1 writers were awful. Awful writting… actually lazy writting.
Really? This one seemed like an easy cancellation.