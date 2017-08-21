Friends From College Renewed
Friends From College Renewed: Netflix Comedy Returning for Season 2

Netflix is keeping that #HarvardPride alive with a second season of Friends From College.

Renewed for an additional eight episodes, the comedy stars Keegan-Michael Key (Playing House), Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother), Annie Parisse (Person of Interest), Nat Faxon (Married), Fred Savage (The Grinder) and Jae Suh Park (Adam Ruins Everything) as a group of friends from college — he said the title! — whose internal connections become increasingly more complicated as everyone navigates their way through their forties.

The show’s first season, which received a D+ from TVLine’s Dave Nemetz, dropped in full on Friday, July 14. There’s no word yet on when we should expect to see Season 2.

Will you check back in with the gang, or was a one-season reunion enough for you? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

16 Comments
  1. Simon says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:23 PM

    Weird that it was successful – I found the two episodes I watched painful

    Reply
  2. kn1231 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:28 PM

    THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY! I thought this show was hilarious, and I was not expecting a renweal because of all of the bad reviews! Can’t wait for season two!

    Reply
  3. Kate says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:43 PM

    Why??? It was indeed painful

    Reply
  4. Jec says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:46 PM

    Wait really? This show was awful on every level.

    Reply
  5. geegee says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:52 PM

    Netflix is clingy :D

    Reply
  6. Michael says:
    August 21, 2017 at 1:54 PM

    I really wanted to like this show but it was awful I’m surprised it got a second season

    Reply
  7. Pamela says:
    August 21, 2017 at 2:02 PM

    Wow! I’m shocked about this one. Maybe they are hoping to tie up loose ends with a second and final season, unless they can retool the show and make it good.

    Reply
  8. Kay says:
    August 21, 2017 at 2:06 PM

    This is really surprising- I was under the impression that critics and viewers agreed that this was terrible.

    Reply
  9. HowdyFrank says:
    August 21, 2017 at 2:15 PM

    I didn’t hate it as much as other did apparently. It was an okay show with great potential. Not sure what the cast is banking, but maybe it was on the cheap end to produce?

    Reply
  10. EJ says:
    August 21, 2017 at 2:17 PM

    Why? This was such a godawful show.

    Reply
  11. Haze says:
    August 21, 2017 at 2:20 PM

    HOW? This is actually one of the worst things I have ever seen.

    Reply
  12. Steven says:
    August 21, 2017 at 2:30 PM

    It want great or even good, but I hope it gets better.

    Reply
  13. Yoko says:
    August 21, 2017 at 2:31 PM

    Love this show….as long as Key is available for more Playing House it’s a double win at my house!!!!

    Reply
  14. Natalie says:
    August 21, 2017 at 2:34 PM

    I actually really enjoyed this show. It was funny and even though the characters were awful people, they still had redeeming qualities.

    Reply
  15. TV Canada (@TV_Canada) says:
    August 21, 2017 at 2:35 PM

    I just hope they make him stop doing is not so funny voices and they hire new writers… Cause the season 1 writers were awful. Awful writting… actually lazy writting.

    Reply
  16. BlittleU says:
    August 21, 2017 at 2:36 PM

    Really? This one seemed like an easy cancellation.

    Reply
