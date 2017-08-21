Friends From College Renewed: Netflix Comedy Returning for Season 2

Netflix is keeping that #HarvardPride alive with a second season of Friends From College.

Renewed for an additional eight episodes, the comedy stars Keegan-Michael Key (Playing House), Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother), Annie Parisse (Person of Interest), Nat Faxon (Married), Fred Savage (The Grinder) and Jae Suh Park (Adam Ruins Everything) as a group of friends from college — he said the title! — whose internal connections become increasingly more complicated as everyone navigates their way through their forties.

The show’s first season, which received a D+ from TVLine’s Dave Nemetz, dropped in full on Friday, July 14. There’s no word yet on when we should expect to see Season 2.

Will you check back in with the gang, or was a one-season reunion enough for you? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.