Emmys Poll 2017: What Should Win for Outstanding Limited Series?

The Outstanding Limited Series category at this year’s Emmys is just as jam-packed with quality TV as the Comedy and Drama categories — but which one of the five nominees will come out on top?

The frontrunner has to be HBO’s Big Little Lies, the star-studded portrait of the Monterey upper crust that piled up 16 nominations, including nods for stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. But it’ll face stiff competition from a pair of FX entries: Fargo, which has now racked up 52 total nominations across three installments, including a Limited Series win in 2014 for Season 1; and FEUD: Bette and Joan, which boasts the star power of Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as dueling divas Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

HBO nabbed a second nod in this category with the methodical crime drama The Night Of, starring Riz Ahmed as a young student swept up in a murder investigation. And National Geographic burst onto the Emmy scene in a big way with the Albert Einstein biopic Genius, starring Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush as the famed physicist.

All five are worthy contenders… but which series deserves to take home the trophy on Sunday, Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

