Emmys
Emmys 2017 Outstanding Limited Series Nominees
Courtesy of FX (2), HBO (2), National Geographic

Emmys Poll 2017: What Should Win for Outstanding Limited Series?

By /

The Outstanding Limited Series category at this year’s Emmys is just as jam-packed with quality TV as the Comedy and Drama categories — but which one of the five nominees will come out on top?

The frontrunner has to be HBO’s Big Little Lies, the star-studded portrait of the Monterey upper crust that piled up 16 nominations, including nods for stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. But it’ll face stiff competition from a pair of FX entries: Fargo, which has now racked up 52 total nominations across three installments, including a Limited Series win in 2014 for Season 1; and FEUD: Bette and Joan, which boasts the star power of Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as dueling divas Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

RELATEDEmmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series?

HBO nabbed a second nod in this category with the methodical crime drama The Night Of, starring Riz Ahmed as a young student swept up in a murder investigation. And National Geographic burst onto the Emmy scene in a big way with the Albert Einstein biopic Genius, starring Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush as the famed physicist.

All five are worthy contenders… but which series deserves to take home the trophy on Sunday, Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day for the next three weeks, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a complete list of this year’s nominees, click here.)

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Sammy Moynihan says:
    August 21, 2017 at 6:24 AM

    Should Win: The Night Of
    Will Win: Big Little Lies (which is also deserving just not as much)
    Snubbed: American Crime

    Reply
ad
 