Deadliest Catch Video: Coast Guard Chopper Searches for Ship in Distress

Discovery’s Deadliest Catch didn’t get its title because crabbing in the Bering Sea is such a predictable, safe occupation. And this sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode (9/8c) is a stark reminder of just how dangerous the job can be.

In the suspenseful video above, a Coast Guard chopper flies above the waters just off Alaska’s St. George Island in hopes of locating the Destination, a fishing vessel that sent out an emergency beacon. But, from the start, it doesn’t appear that their search is going to have a happy ending.

First, the officers spot “a lot of clutter” from a ship, then they see a life ring… the name on which should confirm whether it’s from the boat that was in trouble. By the end of the clip, they have their answer, and so do you.

Press PLAY on the video above to take a look, then hit the comments. If your ship was in distress, which of the series’ captains would you want at the helm?

