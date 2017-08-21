American Horror Story: Cult's Main Title Sequence Features Trump and Hillary

American Horror Story: Cult isn’t playing down this season’s Trump overtones in its main title sequence.

As promised by series creator Ryan Murphy, a video of AHS: Cult‘s opening credits was released Monday, appeasing longtime fans who lamented its omission last season. (You know, among other lamentations.) The key takeaway: President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton both figure somewhat prominently in the new opening.

Watch it begin. Witness the opening credits for #AHSCult. pic.twitter.com/7X3Cy9W7DV — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 21, 2017

Already revealed to be election-themed, the FX drama’s seventh season — premiering Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c — is introducing a new crew of actors into the AHS family, including Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf) and Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You). It’s also welcoming back a few familiar faces, including those of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Emma Roberts.

