Fall TV Preview
American Horror Story Cult Trump
Courtesy of FX

American Horror Story: Cult's Main Title Sequence Features Trump and Hillary

By /

American Horror Story: Cult isn’t playing down this season’s Trump overtones in its main title sequence.

As promised by series creator Ryan Murphy, a video of AHS: Cult‘s opening credits was released Monday, appeasing longtime fans who lamented its omission last season. (You know, among other lamentations.) The key takeaway: President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton both figure somewhat prominently in the new opening.

Already revealed to be election-themed, the FX drama’s seventh season — premiering Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c — is introducing a new crew of actors into the AHS family, including Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf) and Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You). It’s also welcoming back a few familiar faces, including those of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Emma Roberts.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: Did Cult‘s title sequence live up to the hype?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

10 Comments
  1. Matt C says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:19 AM

    The credits remind me of The Purge movies. But why only 5 names? I figured Colton Haynes and Billy Eichner would be credited as regulars this season…?

    Reply
  2. Ray says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:37 AM

    I don’t find these credits even a fraction as creepy or horrific as prior seasons. Am I just desensitized?

    This also seems to be the smallest core cast of series regulars to date.

    Reply
  3. lemonsour says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:41 AM

    Not too excited by this season mainly because of the cast. Let’s hope I’m proven wrong, the last 3 seasons have been so up and dow. The whole clowns/purge motif feels like a been there done that.

    Reply
  4. Jerry Glonek says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:52 AM

    Is that supposed to be a dead dog in the credits? no bueno

    Reply
  5. DavidSask says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:09 AM

    I may be in the minority: I have early feeling, will return to following show, now that there is finally a cast shake up!

    Reply
  6. Phillip says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:18 AM

    I don’t hate it.

    Reply
  7. Haz says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:53 AM

    I really wish Murphy would quit trying to hype this season up, it’s becoming overkill. The promos and credits tend to be far more creepy and scary than the season itself. Freakshow and Hotel I still haven’t finished and I’ll probably pass on this season and wait for it to come on Hulu or Netflix next year. There are so many creepypastas and urban legends that could have been expanded on and been great television.

    Reply
  8. Cas says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:55 AM

    I love Emma Roberts. I feel like she kills her roles.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 