President Trump to Give Military-Focused Primetime Address on Monday

President Donald Trump will break into primetime on Monday, going live from Fort Myer in Arlington, Va., to address the nation on new military tactics overseas.
The speech, scheduled to air on CBS at 9 pm/8c, will discuss a “path forward” for U.S. forces in Afghanistan and South Asia, the White House announced Sunday. Word of Trump’s address comes just one day after 45 signaled on social media that he and top administration officials had reached “many decisions” during a meeting at Camp David:
Trump last cut into primetime in February, when he spoke before Congress just three weeks into his first term and promised “a new chapter of American greatness.” He last appeared in front of TV cameras during a press conference on Aug. 15, when he claimed that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville, Va., following a domestic terrorist attack that killed a nonviolent protester.
CBS is so far the only major broadcast network to confirm that it will cover Trump’s address, preempting a rerun of Mom. CBS News’ Anthony Mason will anchor the network’s coverage.
NBC, ABC and Fox, which typically air new episodes of American Ninja Warrior, Bachelor in Paradise and So You Think You Can Dance from 8-10 pm, have not yet disclosed plans to air the speech; this story will be updated accordingly when/if such scheduling changes are announced.
Will you be tuning in for President Trump’s military-focused speech?
Ugh. Why waste network time on this orange tampon? Stream it live on his favorite platform, Twitter, or something. This man is so dumb, he’s practically inhuman. He’s like a baboon, only less clever. He reminds me of the guy from “Flowers For Algernon” BEFORE he got smarter. How can anyone have a head that large without anything in it? Is it just fluid up there? And what’s going on with that hair? Does he just blow dry his scalp, until it resembles a coconut?
Charlie was at least kind before he was made smarter.
Also, maybe this will be like one of those things where celebrities say they’re having a party and it’s a surprise wedding, and instead of talking about the military he’ll resign.
He’s too stubborn to resign. Alas.
Was just about to say the same thing. Why doesn’t he just deliever a series of tweets and call the day done? That’s his usual style so why bother broadcasting anything on television now?
And does anyone actually believe that this idiot had any actual input regarding these important decisions that were apparently made. We all know he just sat there playing on his phone while everyone else did the actual decision making.
Trump is a joke President who deserves zero respect and no one with even the smallest amount of common sense is ever going to think otherwise.
He can’t stand the fact that the solar eclipse will get more attention than him so he has to grandstand.
Yeah, given the disrespectful ways he’s talked about or referred to the military thus far (insulting that Gold Star family, claiming he knows more than generals, acting like he’s talked to them about important decisions when he hasn’t, etc.), and his complete ignorance of anything foreign policy related, I definitely don’t see him giving any sort of decent, intelligent, thoughtful speech about them and our military strategies going forward (unless he reads from a prepared statement, and even then, he could still go off track).
He should be forced to spell Afghanistan, point to it on a map and name its capital before the networks carry his “speech” — and then only with a crawl on the screen listing all the lies he has told as president (if there’s time).
I hope that they don’t reempt Midnight Texas on NBC
Oh God, please no. I can forgive him for many things, because, I didn’t just meet this guy this morning. But if he disrupts SYTYCD for some blowhard, over-spending my tax dollars, MAGA crap, that I can go march about.
I know he should probably get reverence being the president and all, but I really don’t foresee this adding anything to my life. And sadly they’ll talk about ratings once the night is done, and this rare occurrence may get a good number of eyeballs, but I really hope the other networks judge that it wouldn’t be worth it.
I really hope that nbc doesn’t give this any airtime. I want to enjoy my monday night watching my Ninjas, not a talking cheeto.
Don’t give him the air time. He’s president in name only. He has shown his true colors, his lack of empathy and his racist beliefs. Any who back, stand with or support him are compromising their own beliefs and integrity in doing so. I will not be watching.
Very strange this happening the same day a solar eclipse will put America at dark…