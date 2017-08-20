President Trump to Give Military-Focused Primetime Address on Monday

President Donald Trump will break into primetime on Monday, going live from Fort Myer in Arlington, Va., to address the nation on new military tactics overseas.

The speech, scheduled to air on CBS at 9 pm/8c, will discuss a “path forward” for U.S. forces in Afghanistan and South Asia, the White House announced Sunday. Word of Trump’s address comes just one day after 45 signaled on social media that he and top administration officials had reached “many decisions” during a meeting at Camp David:

Important day spent at Camp David with our very talented Generals and military leaders. Many decisions made, including on Afghanistan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Trump last cut into primetime in February, when he spoke before Congress just three weeks into his first term and promised “a new chapter of American greatness.” He last appeared in front of TV cameras during a press conference on Aug. 15, when he claimed that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville, Va., following a domestic terrorist attack that killed a nonviolent protester.

CBS is so far the only major broadcast network to confirm that it will cover Trump’s address, preempting a rerun of Mom. CBS News’ Anthony Mason will anchor the network’s coverage.

NBC, ABC and Fox, which typically air new episodes of American Ninja Warrior, Bachelor in Paradise and So You Think You Can Dance from 8-10 pm, have not yet disclosed plans to air the speech; this story will be updated accordingly when/if such scheduling changes are announced.

