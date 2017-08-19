Great News: Veep's Reid Scott Set to Recur During Season 2 of NBC Sitcom

This just in: Veep‘s sometime newsman has snagged a date with NBC’s Great News.

Reid Scott, who plays ex-CBS This Morning anchor Dan Egan on the Emmy-winning HBO series, has booked a recurring role on Season 2 of the NBC sitcom, EW.com reports.

Scott is set to play Jeremy, a reporter for The New York Times and a new love interest for Briga Heelan’s Katie Wendelson. He will first appear in Episode 4, then return for multiple episodes throughout the season.

As previously announced, Great News executive producer Tina Fey also will guest-star during Season 2 as Diana St. Tropez, a business exec in the same vein as Facebook COO Sheryl Kara Sandberg. Katie, a local news producer, is said to idolize Diana, who has just penned a book titled Bossy Pants Boss Bitch.

Great News — recently named a TVLine Peak TV Treasure — returns on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9:30/8:30c, where it will now follow the already-renewed Will & Grace revival.