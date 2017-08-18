Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Ratings
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: Weekend Update Stays Strong, Places Second Behind Big Brother

By /

NBC’s Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update special this Thursday again placed second for the night, trailing only CBS’ Big Brother in the demo.

In fast nationals subject to deflation due to NFL preemption, Weekend Update drew 5.8 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, leading out of The Wall’s 5.8 mil/1.2. Capping the Peacock’s night, The Night Shift is currently looking at 4 mil and a 0.8.

VIDEOSTina Fey Crashes Weekend Update, Dings Trump for Charlottesville Response (and Stress Eats)

I’m making almost no week-to-week comparisons here, since the NFL preemptions were to a different degree than last Thursday. (Plus, I have a Defenders recap to write.) Check back this evening for Nielsen finals and week-to-week comparisons.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Big Brother led the night with 6.6 mil and a 2.0, leading into Zoo‘s 2.8 mil/0.6. Opening the Eye’s lineup, a Big Bang rerun drew Thursday’s second largest audience, with 6.3 mil.

RELATEDFall TV: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Premiere Dates

ABC | Bumped by NFL in 5 percent of markets, Boy Band (2.7 mil/0.6) is currently up, while Battle of the Network Stars (2.7 mil/0.6) returned steady from its one-week break. The Gong Show (2.5 mil/0.6) matched its previous Thursday numbers.

FOX | Beat Shazam did 2.5 mil/0.8, Love Connection 2.3 mil/0.6.

THE CW | Penn & Teller did 1.9 mil/0.4, Whose Line 1.6 mil/0.4.

3 Comments
  1. Kevin Tran says:
    August 18, 2017 at 8:37 AM

    SNL Weekend Update is always fun to watch on primetime. God bless Jost and Che.

    Reply
  2. Gerald says:
    August 18, 2017 at 8:52 AM

    And i know I keep saying this but I am almost done with Big Brother. I need Mark to get HOH and put up Paul and Josh. If Mark doesn’t get power this week I think I am done.
    My PVR was recording Boy Band at 1:07 last night. Crazy it gets push that late. At least I still get to watch it. Thanks PVR.

    Reply
