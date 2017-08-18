Ratings: Weekend Update Stays Strong, Places Second Behind Big Brother

NBC’s Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update special this Thursday again placed second for the night, trailing only CBS’ Big Brother in the demo.

In fast nationals subject to deflation due to NFL preemption, Weekend Update drew 5.8 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, leading out of The Wall’s 5.8 mil/1.2. Capping the Peacock’s night, The Night Shift is currently looking at 4 mil and a 0.8.

I’m making almost no week-to-week comparisons here, since the NFL preemptions were to a different degree than last Thursday. (Plus, I have a Defenders recap to write.) Check back this evening for Nielsen finals and week-to-week comparisons.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Big Brother led the night with 6.6 mil and a 2.0, leading into Zoo‘s 2.8 mil/0.6. Opening the Eye’s lineup, a Big Bang rerun drew Thursday’s second largest audience, with 6.3 mil.

ABC | Bumped by NFL in 5 percent of markets, Boy Band (2.7 mil/0.6) is currently up, while Battle of the Network Stars (2.7 mil/0.6) returned steady from its one-week break. The Gong Show (2.5 mil/0.6) matched its previous Thursday numbers.

FOX | Beat Shazam did 2.5 mil/0.8, Love Connection 2.3 mil/0.6.

THE CW | Penn & Teller did 1.9 mil/0.4, Whose Line 1.6 mil/0.4.

