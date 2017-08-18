Raven's Home Sneak Peek: Booker's Latest Vision Spells Trouble for Levi

Fact: Just can because you can give advice about the future, that doesn’t necessarily mean you should.

This is a hard lesson learned — yet again — by Raven’s son Booker on tonight’s episode of Raven’s Home (Disney Channel, 8/7c) when Levi asks him how to stand out in gym class.

“Go into dodgeball and take out the biggest kid in the class,” Booker suggests. “Then, everyone will know your name.”

Unfortunately, as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive clip from the episode, things don’t exactly go according to plan. (Honestly, though, when do they ever?)

