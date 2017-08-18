Exclusive

Raven's Home Sneak Peek: Booker's Latest Vision Spells Trouble for Levi

By /

Fact: Just can because you can give advice about the future, that doesn’t necessarily mean you should.

RELATEDRaven-Symoné Teases ‘Throwback’ Episode of Raven’s Home: Who Should Return?

This is a hard lesson learned — yet again — by Raven’s son Booker on tonight’s episode of Raven’s Home (Disney Channel, 8/7c) when Levi asks him how to stand out in gym class.

“Go into dodgeball and take out the biggest kid in the class,” Booker suggests. “Then, everyone will know your name.”

RELATEDRaven’s Home Star ‘Proud’ to Portray Divorced Parent on Disney Channel: ‘We’re Representing Single Moms’

Unfortunately, as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive clip from the episode, things don’t exactly go according to plan. (Honestly, though, when do they ever?)

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: Are you watching/loving Raven’s Home?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 