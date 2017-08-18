Exclusive
Lethal Weapon Adrian Pasdar Cast Season 2
Lethal Weapon Season 2: Adrian Pasdar to Appear, Thomas Lennon to Return

Lethal Weapon is holding out for a Hero(es) alum: Adrian Pasdar will guest-star in the Fox series’ upcoming second season, TVLine has learned exclusively. 

Pasdar, whose recent TV credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Colony and Supergirl, will play a “con artist grifter” who — in the episode’s opening scene — “ends up robbing these people in a private jet and winds up jumping out in a parachute,” show boss Matthew Miller tells TVLine. Miller adds that the hour involves “a father-daughter story,” and that Pasdar will appear in Episode 4.

In addition, the executive producer confirms to TVLine exclusively that Thomas Lennon will return to the role of neurotic lawyer Leo Getz “a few times” in Season 2.

Earlier in August, Miller shared with TVLine that Rex Linn (CSI: Miami) would appear in Season 2 flashbacks as Riggs’ father, with whom the rogue cop had a complicated relationship.

Lethal Weapon will premiere in its new timeslot, Tuesdays at 8/7c, on Sept. 26.

6 Comments
  1. Kate says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    Awesome. Glad Leo will be back!!

  2. MMD says:
    August 18, 2017 at 11:25 AM

    Oh I hope Leo will be in a few more than a couple of episodes.

  3. Chris says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:34 PM

    Awesome my favorite new show from last year ! I’ll take Tom Lennon in as many episodes as I can get. Not Pesci but still great as Leo.

  4. RickJames says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:59 PM

    Good to here we’re getting more Leo Getz. I hope we’ll get more Hilarie Burton as Agent Palmer as well.

    • Iris says:
      August 18, 2017 at 3:38 PM

      I love that Leo/Thomas Lennon is back, but my priority is Palmer. And more Trish wouldn’t hurt this viewer either.

  5. Rex the Wonder Dog says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:22 PM

    They should do a Lethal Weapon – Supergirl crossover what with Florianna Lima and Adrian Pasdar being on both shows.

