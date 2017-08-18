Lethal Weapon Season 2: Adrian Pasdar to Appear, Thomas Lennon to Return

Lethal Weapon is holding out for a Hero(es) alum: Adrian Pasdar will guest-star in the Fox series’ upcoming second season, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Pasdar, whose recent TV credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Colony and Supergirl, will play a “con artist grifter” who — in the episode’s opening scene — “ends up robbing these people in a private jet and winds up jumping out in a parachute,” show boss Matthew Miller tells TVLine. Miller adds that the hour involves “a father-daughter story,” and that Pasdar will appear in Episode 4.

In addition, the executive producer confirms to TVLine exclusively that Thomas Lennon will return to the role of neurotic lawyer Leo Getz “a few times” in Season 2.

Earlier in August, Miller shared with TVLine that Rex Linn (CSI: Miami) would appear in Season 2 flashbacks as Riggs’ father, with whom the rogue cop had a complicated relationship.

Lethal Weapon will premiere in its new timeslot, Tuesdays at 8/7c, on Sept. 26.