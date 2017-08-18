Curb Your Enthusiasm New Teaser: Larry Gets the Bat-Signal (and Shrugs)

The world needs Larry David now more than ever. But does Larry need the world? Eh, he could take it or leave it.

A new teaser for the upcoming Season 9 of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm — which you can watch above — is styled like an action movie, with a stern narrator telling us of a “hero who never stays silent, who fights injustice wherever he may find it.” As the camera pans through a chaotic cityscape, we see references to Larry’s misadventures from seasons past: a “I Steal Forks From Restaurants” sign, an old marquee for the Ricky Gervais stage show Mr. Simmington, a storefront for the Al-Abbas Palestinian chicken restaurant and street graffiti that reads “Respect Wood.”

Finally, a Batman-like floodlight is lit, sending a beacon with Larry’s unimpressed face on it into the sky. Larry, relaxing in bed with a newspaper, sees the signal… and promptly waves it off. Yeah, that sounds about right, doesn’t it?

Curb‘s much-anticipated ninth season — which brings back original co-stars Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove and Susie Essman — premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10/9c on HBO.