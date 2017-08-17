Teen Wolf Series Finale Date Set

Teen Wolf‘s final path is officially set — and it’s a surprisingly winding road.

MTV on Thursday released a complete schedule for the series’ remaining seven episodes, including two weeks of back-to-back runs. It all leads up to the grand finale, an extended episode airing Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c. The full rollout plan is as follows:

SUNDAY, AUG. 20 | Episodes 614 at 8 pm, followed by 615 at 9 pm

SUNDAY, AUG. 27 | No episodes! (Pre-empted for the Video Music Awards.)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3 | 616 at 8 pm

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10 | 617 at 8 pm

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17 | 618 at 8 pm, followed by 619 at 9 pm

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24 | Series finale/100th episode at 8 pm. (This one’s extra-long, friends!)

