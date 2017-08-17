Ratings: NBC's Marlon Opens Strong

NBC’s Marlon opened on Wednesday night to 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, marking this summer’s No. 1-rated scripted series premiere, new or returning, on the Big 4 networks.

Besting The Carmichael Show’s own August 2015 launch (4.1 mil/1.1) out of America’s Got Talent as well as that cancelled sitcom’s final-season average (3.3 mil/0.7), Marlon improved on the time slot’s summertime average by 41 and 63 percent and delivered the second most-watched summer comedy premiere in four years.

Opening the Peacock’s night, AGT (10.7 mil/2.1) was down 20 and 25 percent from its Tuesday outing.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Big Brother (6.3 mil/1.9) and a two-hour Salvation (averaging 3 mil/0.5) were steady week-to-week.

ABC | CMA Fest coveraged (5.7 mil/1.2) ticked up to its biggest audience in three years while steady in the demo.

FOX | MasterChef (3 mil/0.9) was flat, while The F Word (1.8 mil/0.6) ticked up.

