Trump Supporters Insist 'Snowflake' Jimmy Kimmel Should Be Cancelled

The tables have turned for the king of mean tweets.

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday followed up on his plea to President Donald Trump’s supporters to jump ship and admit they made a mistake in wake of Tuesday’s white supremacists-defending press conference.

“I had a message for those who voted for Donald Trump,” Kimmel began. “I explained that I understood why they did it, but encouraged those who feel deep down like they made a mistake to just admit it and move on — and I have to say, I think it might have worked,” he said with a straight face, before reading a series of “colorful responses” he received across social media. Among them? Tweets referring to the ABC host as a “snowflake” and Facebook posts rallying for the cancellation of his show.

“I want to thank everyone for the feedback,” Kimmel said. “And it just goes to show you that if you try to understand where people are coming from, and talk to them like human beings, they will open up. You just have to communicate.”

Kimmel then went on to call Tuesday “the worst day of the Trump presidency,” before cutting his monologue short for a chat with POTUS advisor “Kellyanne Conway.”

Press PLAY on the clips above, then tell us if you’re surprised by the reaction to Kimmel’s condemnation of President Trump.