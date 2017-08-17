Trump Supporters Insist 'Snowflake' Jimmy Kimmel Should Be Cancelled

The tables have turned for the king of mean tweets.
Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday followed up on his plea to President Donald Trump’s supporters to jump ship and admit they made a mistake in wake of Tuesday’s white supremacists-defending press conference.
“I had a message for those who voted for Donald Trump,” Kimmel began. “I explained that I understood why they did it, but encouraged those who feel deep down like they made a mistake to just admit it and move on — and I have to say, I think it might have worked,” he said with a straight face, before reading a series of “colorful responses” he received across social media. Among them? Tweets referring to the ABC host as a “snowflake” and Facebook posts rallying for the cancellation of his show.
“I want to thank everyone for the feedback,” Kimmel said. “And it just goes to show you that if you try to understand where people are coming from, and talk to them like human beings, they will open up. You just have to communicate.”
Kimmel then went on to call Tuesday “the worst day of the Trump presidency,” before cutting his monologue short for a chat with POTUS advisor “Kellyanne Conway.”
He was the lst late host I could watch. Guess that’s out now, too.
Why becuase he speaks the truth ?
You call liberals snowflakes but can’t watch certain shows because they don’t agree with your warped views on life. Smh.
Why? What exactly didn’t you like?
The he tells the truth about our fuher would be my guess.
+1
And speaking of “snowflakes” what about Trump’s daily briefing folder of media stories praising him? He’s given one of these folders twice a day.
Why don’t Republicans call him a “snowflake”?
Haha, He was funny! All spit on
Spot on 😀
Erm, you’re calling for a show’s cancellation because you don’t want to hear another point of view and the show’s host is the “snowflake”?
Such geniuses. This is like the time people “boycotted” Starbucks by buying more Starbucks.
6 months after this president is cancelled, we will talk.
People understand that they don’t have to watch every show, right? You don’t like what he says? Don’t watch. It’s startlingly easy to avoid.
They can call us snowflakes all they want. Winter is coming.
I am a Trump Supporter, really dont care if anybody likes that or not, but my side and his side has the right to free speech. He is a snowflake, that is a given, but his show does not need to be canceled. There are moments when I like Kimmel but still wont watch a full episode ever.
Does it matter? No one watches him anyway. All the late night hosts have decided to pander to a small and fickle audience. It’s going to come back to bite them.