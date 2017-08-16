Salvation Sneak Peek: Grace and Darius Have a Very 'Close' Call in Russia

To Russia with… love?

Tonight in a new Salvation doubleheader (starting at 9/8c on CBS), an undercover op finds Grace and Darius getting under each other’s skin, as witnessed in the steamy sneak peek above.

In the first hour, “Seeing Red,” Grace and Darius (played by Jennifer Finnigan and Santiago Cabrera) slip off to Russia — behind Harris’ back — in an attempt to stop a potential nuclear conflict (were it so easy). In the clip above, the disguised duo resort to that age-old tactic of obstructing their faces from prying eyes with an impetuous liplock, leaving one if not both of them a bit flustered.

The best may be nyet to come, though, seeing as in the second episode, Darius and Grace must scramble to escape from Russia!

Elsewhere in this Tuesday’s double dip, Liam seeks solace with Amanda, only to later try to convince Jillian to rejoin the team. (Editor’s note: Smart. Boy.)