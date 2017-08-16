Exclusive

Salvation Sneak Peek: Grace and Darius Have a Very 'Close' Call in Russia

By /

To Russia with… love?

Tonight in a new Salvation doubleheader (starting at 9/8c on CBS), an undercover op finds Grace and Darius getting under each other’s skin, as witnessed in the steamy sneak peek above.

RELATEDRenewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled?

In the first hour, “Seeing Red,” Grace and Darius (played by Jennifer Finnigan and Santiago Cabrera) slip off to Russia — behind Harris’ back — in an attempt to stop a potential nuclear conflict (were it so easy). In the clip above, the disguised duo resort to that age-old tactic of obstructing their faces from prying eyes with an impetuous liplock, leaving one if not both of them a bit flustered.

The best may be nyet to come, though, seeing as in the second episode, Darius and Grace must scramble to escape from Russia!

VIDEOSSalvation Stars Talk Romance-Derailing Asteroid

Elsewhere in this Tuesday’s double dip, Liam seeks solace with Amanda, only to later try to convince Jillian to rejoin the team. (Editor’s note: Smart. Boy.)

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 