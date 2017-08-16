Shondaland's For the People Adds Leftovers' Jasmin Savoy Brown as Lead

For the People Jasmin Savoy Brown Cast SEason 1
ABC’s For the People is bringing on a new co-counsel. Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers) has been added to the legal drama, filling in a lead role re-cast after the pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

Brown will play Allison, roommate of Britt Robertson’s Sandra, in Shondaland’s midseason series. Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) played the part in the pilot.

In July, Robertson (Girlboss) replaced Britne Oldford as Sandra, a fiercely independent public defender who was driven to become a lawyer after her family suffered a grave injustice. Brown’s Allison is Sandra’s best friend from law school, who now works with her in the Federal Public Defender’s Office.

In addition to The Leftovers, Brown has had roles on Grey’s AnatomyWillStitchers and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, among other series. She joins a cast that includes Anna Deavere Smith (Nurse Jackie) and Ben Rappaport (The Good Wife).

2 Comments
  1. Nick Remender (@NickRemender) says:
    August 16, 2017 at 5:35 PM

    One of the biggest unanswered mysteries from the Leftovers is why did she have to get naked.

    Reply
