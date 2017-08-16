BACHELOR IN PARADISE
Courtesy of ABC

Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise Drops in Night 2, as AGT Ties Season High

By /

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday night — where it apparently featured some sort of wedding…? — drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, dropping 23 and 31 percent from Monday’s season opener.

Year over year, however, the reality series was steady.

Enjoying an actual lead-in for once (imagine!), the freshman drama Somewhere Between (1.7 mil/0.4) rose 18 and 33 percent.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (13.2 mil/2.8) ticked up a tenth in the demo to tie its season high. Hollywood Game Night: This Is Us Edition followed with 5.4 million total viewers (its second-largest audience ever) and a 1.3 rating, marking its best demo delivery since Jan. 19.

1 Comment
  1. The Beach says:
    August 16, 2017 at 9:32 AM

    That groom was such a sniveling creep on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise that I had no desire to watch it/him. Maybe others felt the same.

    Reply
ad
 