Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise Drops in Night 2, as AGT Ties Season High

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday night — where it apparently featured some sort of wedding…? — drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, dropping 23 and 31 percent from Monday’s season opener.

Year over year, however, the reality series was steady.

Enjoying an actual lead-in for once (imagine!), the freshman drama Somewhere Between (1.7 mil/0.4) rose 18 and 33 percent.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (13.2 mil/2.8) ticked up a tenth in the demo to tie its season high. Hollywood Game Night: This Is Us Edition followed with 5.4 million total viewers (its second-largest audience ever) and a 1.3 rating, marking its best demo delivery since Jan. 19.

