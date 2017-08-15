Julian McMahon Joins Hulu's Runaways

Julian McMahon is returning to the Marvel playground — this time as a good guy. Maybe.

The actor, who played Victor Von Doom in the 2005/2007 Fantastic Four movies, has joined the cast of Marvel’s Runaways, “the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against … their parents.” The series premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21 on Hulu.

McMahon will play Jonah, a “pivotal” player in the Runaways’ battle against their parents, though little else is known about him, including his “origins and ultimate intentions.”

“We’re incredibly excited to add Julian to our exceptional cast, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the world of Marvel’s Runaways,” executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said in a statement.

Though he’s best known for playing Dr. Christian Troy on FX’s Nip/Tuck from 2003 to 2010, McMahon’s small-screen résumé also includes roles on Syfy’s Hunters and The WB’s Charmed.

TVLine’s sister publication Variety was the first to report McMahon’s casting. Your thoughts on the Hulu series’ newest addition? Drop ’em in a comment below.