Game of Thrones Ratings Season 7 Episode 5 Eastwatch
Courtesy of HBO

Ratings: Game of Thrones Breaks Its Viewership Record... Again

By /

Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 4: “I drew a bigger audience than any other episode in the entire series!”

Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5: “Hold my arbor gold.”

“Eastwatch,” Sunday’s installment of HBO’s fantasy drama. attracted 10.72 million viewers, our sister site Deadline reports. That number breaks the series’ previous record — earned by this season’s “The Spoils of War” — of 10.2 million. In addition, the hour earned a 5.0 rating in the coveted 18-49 demo — also a record high.

Among myriad other developments, the jam-packed episode reintroduced a key character not seen in seasons, seemed to put a fine point on a question fans have debated for years and reunited two fan-favorite characters who’d been apart for some time.

1 Comment
  1. Brigid says:
    August 15, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    Not surprised. The episodes get better every week and I’m not sure how they do that. Wait until this Sundays episode….IT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
