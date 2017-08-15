Ratings: Game of Thrones Breaks Its Viewership Record... Again

Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 4: “I drew a bigger audience than any other episode in the entire series!”
Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5: “Hold my arbor gold.”
“Eastwatch,” Sunday’s installment of HBO’s fantasy drama. attracted 10.72 million viewers, our sister site Deadline reports. That number breaks the series’ previous record — earned by this season’s “The Spoils of War” — of 10.2 million. In addition, the hour earned a 5.0 rating in the coveted 18-49 demo — also a record high.
Among myriad other developments, the jam-packed episode reintroduced a key character not seen in seasons, seemed to put a fine point on a question fans have debated for years and reunited two fan-favorite characters who’d been apart for some time.
Not surprised. The episodes get better every week and I’m not sure how they do that. Wait until this Sundays episode….IT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND!!!!!!!!!!