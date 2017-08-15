Emmys
Emmys 2017 Lead Actor Drama Series Nominees
Courtesy of HBO, AMC, NBC (2), Showtime, Netflix and FX

Emmys 2017 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Drama Series?

Last year’s Emmys honored Mr. Robot will this year’s ceremony honor a Mr. Robot Maker?

The race for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series will crown a new champ on Sunday, Sept. 17, since last year’s winner, Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek, didn’t get nominated. And Westworld star Anthony Hopkins has to be a top contender for his mesmerizing work as cerebral theme-park architect Dr. Robert Ford on HBO’s sci-fi hit. (It can’t hurt that Hopkins has already won two Emmys, along with his Oscar for Silence of the Lambs.) But he’ll have stiff competition from a pair of This Is Us-ers and four previous nominees.

Sterling K. Brown (Randall) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) both scored nods for their roles on NBC’s freshman family drama This Is Us. (And Brown won an Emmy last year for playing prosecutor Christopher Darden in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson.) Plus, this year’s field includes category veterans Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, two previous nominations), Kevin Spacey (House of Cards, four previous nods), Matthew Rhys (The Americans, one previous nod) and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, two previous nods).

Who should take home this year’s trophy, though? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day for the next three weeks, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a complete list of this year’s nominees, click here.)

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

4 Comments
  1. Mike R says:
    August 15, 2017 at 6:14 AM

    Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel

    Reply
  2. Sammy Moynihan says:
    August 15, 2017 at 6:15 AM

    If the Emmy’s reflected reality: Justin Theroux for The Leftovers
    Remaining in the confines of this crappy nomination list: Sterling K Brown for This is Us

    Reply
  3. kmw says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:25 AM

    I loved what Milo did on This is Us but Sterling was just better and deserves this award

    Reply
